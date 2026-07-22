Updated List of Countries Nigerians Can Travel to Without Visa in 2026
- Nigerian passport holders can travel to 44 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa before departure, according to the 2026 Henley Passport Index
- The list includes countries offering visa-free entry, visa on arrival, and e-visa facilities across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and the Pacific
- Popular destinations such as Ghana, Kenya, Barbados, Mauritius, Rwanda, and Seychelles remain accessible to Nigerian travellers under simplified entry rules
Nigerian passport holders can still visit dozens of destinations without going through the traditional visa application process before departure, according to the latest Henley Passport Index 2026.
The global passport ranking shows that Nigerians currently have access to 44 destinations through a mix of visa-free entry, visa on arrival, and e-visa arrangements.
While the Nigerian passport ranks 90th globally and 45th in Africa, these travel options continue to provide opportunities for tourism, business, family visits and short-term travel across Africa, the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific.
Below is the updated list of destinations Nigerian passport holders can access without obtaining a traditional visa before travelling, per Vanguard.
1. Barbados
- Visa-free
2. Benin
- Visa-free
3. Burkina Faso
- Visa-free
4. Burundi
- Visa on arrival
5. Cambodia
- Visa on arrival
6. Cameroon
- Visa-free
7. Cape Verde
- Visa-free
8. Chad
- Visa-free
9. Comoros
- Visa on arrival
10. Cook Islands
- Visa-free
11. Côte d'Ivoire
- Visa-free
12. Djibouti
- e-Visa
13. Dominica
- Visa-free
14. Fiji
- Visa-free
15. Ghana
- Visa-free
16. Guinea
- Visa-free
17. Guinea-Bissau
- Visa-free
18. Haiti
- Visa-free
19. Iran
- Visa on arrival
20. Kenya
- Visa-free
21. Kiribati
- Visa-free
22. Lebanon
- e-Visa
23. Liberia
- Visa-free
24. Madagascar
- Visa on arrival
25. Maldives
- Visa on arrival
26. Mali
- Visa-free
27. Mauritius
- Visa-free
28. Micronesia
- Visa-free
29. Montserrat
- e-Visa/Entry permit required
30. Mozambique
- Visa-free
31. Niger
- Visa-free
32. Niue
- Visa on arrival
33. Palau
- Visa on arrival
34. Rwanda
- Visa-free
35. Samoa
- Visa on arrival
36. Senegal
- Visa-free
37. Seychelles
- Visa-free (visitor's permit issued on arrival)
38. Sierra Leone
- Visa-free
39. St. Kitts and Nevis
- Visa-free
40. The Gambia
- Visa-free
41. Timor-Leste
- Visa on arrival
42. Togo
- Visa-free
43. Tuvalu
- Visa-free
44. Vanuatu
- Visa-free
What Travellers Should Know
Although these destinations do not require a traditional visa before departure, some countries may still require travellers to present documents such as:
- A passport valid for at least six months.
- A return or onward ticket.
- Proof of sufficient funds.
- Hotel reservations or accommodation details.
- Travel insurance, where applicable.
Entry requirements can also change without notice, so travellers are advised to confirm the latest immigration rules with the destination country's official authorities before making travel plans.
UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.
The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng