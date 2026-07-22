Nigerian passport holders can travel to 44 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa before departure, according to the 2026 Henley Passport Index

The list includes countries offering visa-free entry, visa on arrival, and e-visa facilities across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and the Pacific

Popular destinations such as Ghana, Kenya, Barbados, Mauritius, Rwanda, and Seychelles remain accessible to Nigerian travellers under simplified entry rules

Nigerian passport holders can still visit dozens of destinations without going through the traditional visa application process before departure, according to the latest Henley Passport Index 2026.

The global passport ranking shows that Nigerians currently have access to 44 destinations through a mix of visa-free entry, visa on arrival, and e-visa arrangements.

A Nigerian international passport displayed before an overseas journey. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

While the Nigerian passport ranks 90th globally and 45th in Africa, these travel options continue to provide opportunities for tourism, business, family visits and short-term travel across Africa, the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific.

Below is the updated list of destinations Nigerian passport holders can access without obtaining a traditional visa before travelling, per Vanguard.

1. Barbados

Visa-free

2. Benin

Visa-free

3. Burkina Faso

Visa-free

4. Burundi

Visa on arrival

5. Cambodia

Visa on arrival

6. Cameroon

Visa-free

7. Cape Verde

Visa-free

8. Chad

Visa-free

9. Comoros

Visa on arrival

10. Cook Islands

Visa-free

11. Côte d'Ivoire

Visa-free

12. Djibouti

e-Visa

13. Dominica

Visa-free

14. Fiji

Visa-free

15. Ghana

Visa-free

16. Guinea

Visa-free

17. Guinea-Bissau

Visa-free

18. Haiti

Visa-free

19. Iran

Visa on arrival

20. Kenya

Visa-free

21. Kiribati

Visa-free

22. Lebanon

e-Visa

23. Liberia

Visa-free

24. Madagascar

Visa on arrival

25. Maldives

Visa on arrival

26. Mali

Visa-free

27. Mauritius

Visa-free

28. Micronesia

Visa-free

29. Montserrat

e-Visa/Entry permit required

30. Mozambique

Visa-free

31. Niger

Visa-free

32. Niue

Visa on arrival

33. Palau

Visa on arrival

34. Rwanda

Visa-free

35. Samoa

Visa on arrival

36. Senegal

Visa-free

37. Seychelles

Visa-free (visitor's permit issued on arrival)

38. Sierra Leone

Visa-free

39. St. Kitts and Nevis

Visa-free

40. The Gambia

Visa-free

41. Timor-Leste

Visa on arrival

42. Togo

Visa-free

43. Tuvalu

Visa-free

44. Vanuatu

Visa-free

What Travellers Should Know

Although these destinations do not require a traditional visa before departure, some countries may still require travellers to present documents such as:

A passport valid for at least six months.

A return or onward ticket.

Proof of sufficient funds.

Hotel reservations or accommodation details.

Travel insurance, where applicable.

Entry requirements can also change without notice, so travellers are advised to confirm the latest immigration rules with the destination country's official authorities before making travel plans.

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng