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Updated List of Countries Nigerians Can Travel to Without Visa in 2026
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Updated List of Countries Nigerians Can Travel to Without Visa in 2026

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read

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  • Nigerian passport holders can travel to 44 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa before departure, according to the 2026 Henley Passport Index
  • The list includes countries offering visa-free entry, visa on arrival, and e-visa facilities across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and the Pacific
  • Popular destinations such as Ghana, Kenya, Barbados, Mauritius, Rwanda, and Seychelles remain accessible to Nigerian travellers under simplified entry rules

Nigerian passport holders can still visit dozens of destinations without going through the traditional visa application process before departure, according to the latest Henley Passport Index 2026.

The global passport ranking shows that Nigerians currently have access to 44 destinations through a mix of visa-free entry, visa on arrival, and e-visa arrangements.

Nigerian travellers can access 44 destinations without a traditional visa
A Nigerian international passport displayed before an overseas journey. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

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While the Nigerian passport ranks 90th globally and 45th in Africa, these travel options continue to provide opportunities for tourism, business, family visits and short-term travel across Africa, the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific.

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Below is the updated list of destinations Nigerian passport holders can access without obtaining a traditional visa before travelling, per Vanguard.

1. Barbados

  • Visa-free

2. Benin

  • Visa-free

3. Burkina Faso

  • Visa-free

4. Burundi

  • Visa on arrival

5. Cambodia

  • Visa on arrival

6. Cameroon

  • Visa-free

7. Cape Verde

  • Visa-free

8. Chad

  • Visa-free

9. Comoros

  • Visa on arrival

10. Cook Islands

  • Visa-free

11. Côte d'Ivoire

  • Visa-free

12. Djibouti

  • e-Visa

13. Dominica

  • Visa-free

14. Fiji

  • Visa-free

15. Ghana

  • Visa-free

16. Guinea

  • Visa-free

17. Guinea-Bissau

  • Visa-free

18. Haiti

  • Visa-free

19. Iran

  • Visa on arrival

20. Kenya

  • Visa-free

21. Kiribati

  • Visa-free

22. Lebanon

  • e-Visa

23. Liberia

  • Visa-free

24. Madagascar

  • Visa on arrival

25. Maldives

  • Visa on arrival

26. Mali

  • Visa-free

27. Mauritius

  • Visa-free

28. Micronesia

  • Visa-free

29. Montserrat

  • e-Visa/Entry permit required

30. Mozambique

  • Visa-free

31. Niger

  • Visa-free

32. Niue

  • Visa on arrival

33. Palau

  • Visa on arrival

34. Rwanda

  • Visa-free

35. Samoa

  • Visa on arrival

36. Senegal

  • Visa-free

37. Seychelles

  • Visa-free (visitor's permit issued on arrival)

38. Sierra Leone

  • Visa-free

Read also

Mozambique eVisa 2026: Full list of African countries that qualify for the scheme

39. St. Kitts and Nevis

  • Visa-free

40. The Gambia

  • Visa-free

41. Timor-Leste

  • Visa on arrival

42. Togo

  • Visa-free

43. Tuvalu

  • Visa-free

44. Vanuatu

  • Visa-free

What Travellers Should Know

Although these destinations do not require a traditional visa before departure, some countries may still require travellers to present documents such as:

  • A passport valid for at least six months.
  • A return or onward ticket.
  • Proof of sufficient funds.
  • Hotel reservations or accommodation details.
  • Travel insurance, where applicable.

Entry requirements can also change without notice, so travellers are advised to confirm the latest immigration rules with the destination country's official authorities before making travel plans.

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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