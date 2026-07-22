CAF President Patrice Motsepe broke his silence on the AFCON 2025 title dispute between Morocco and Senegal at a press conference in Johannesburg

The Federation of Senegalese Football took CAF to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the body stripped Senegal of the title following Morocco's appeal

The CAS hearing is expected to begin in September or October 2025, with African football fans still waiting to know the rightful AFCON 2025 champion

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has publicly addressed the unresolved controversy surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, confirming that the matter remains in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The controversy traces back to the AFCON 2025 final, during which Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch. Morocco subsequently filed an appeal with CAF, which ruled in favour of Morocco and stripped Senegal of the title the team had won on the pitch.

CAF President speaks on AFCON 2025 final dispute between Morocco and Senegal. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Federation of Senegalese Football rejected the decision and took the case to CAS, the international body that handles sports-related legal disputes. The move put the legitimacy of the title in limbo, with neither country able to claim an uncontested victory.

CAF President speaks on AFCON controversy

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe made the remarks about the lingering legal dispute during a global press conference held in Johannesburg.

“Regarding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, we are awaiting the final decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concerning the dispute from the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal,” he told CAF TV.

According to IU Sport, the CAS hearing is not expected to begin until September or October 2025, despite earlier reports suggesting a verdict had already been reached. No official ruling has been confirmed.

African football fans have been closely following developments, with widespread interest across the continent in which country will ultimately be recognised as the rightful 2025 AFCON champion.

Motsepe sends message to Senegal and Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that Motsepe sent a message to Senegal and Morocco after visiting both countries following the AFCON 2025 controversies.

The South African football administrator promised that CAF will comply with CAS verdict after two bodies in the organisation passed different judgements.

Source: Legit.ng