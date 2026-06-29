Regina Daniels' mother and actress Rita recently shared a video of her singing about polygamy

The highlight from the video was her cryptic lyrics about the polygamist lifestyle, including him impregnating another woman

The video has captured attention from many of her fans and followers, fueling speculations, with many netizens asking questions

Actress Rita Daniels, the mother of Nollywood star Regina Daniels, has fueled speculations on social media with a cryptic song.

On Sunday, June 28, Regina's mother, who presented a car to the actress' father, shared a video of herself singing. However, it was the lyrics of the song that caught attention as she sang about a certain polygamist whom she referred to as her 'papa.'

Regina Daniels sings about a certain polygamist's lifestyle. Credit: ritadaniels

Source: Instagram

One of the lines from her lyrics stated that the polygamist had impregnated another woman outside his marriage.

"But e no get shame, polygamy, this one na bigamy. My papa don give another woman belle, my papa don score goal for outside, my papa too broke for this kind life but he dey claim say him na sharp guy, polygamu" she sang in the video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Rita Daniels took a political stance that drew attention, following claims that she did not back her estranged in-law, Ned Nwoko, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The development was disclosed by Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to the Delta State governor, who alleged that Rita Daniels has instead endorsed Ifeanyi Okowa for the Delta North senatorial seat.

Regina Daniel's mother Rita sings about polygamy in new video. Credit: ritadaniels

Source: Instagram

According to the aide, the actress attended Okowa’s consultation visit to Aniocha South Local Government Area, where she was seen actively participating.

The video of Regina Daniels' mother singing is below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' mother's song

Reacting, some netizens made reference to Jonasi, a character in the South African hit movie The Polygamist. Others reacted with questions as the video sparked speculations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

tonialeonard commented:

"Okay, I grab... grandpa don give another one belle."

chidinmagladysnwaejike commented:

"Omo I thought it's Helen Paskal not until I checked the page name You have a nice voice ma always looking beautiful."

porchermondubuedinsea commented:

"No gree for anybody ooh, protect your daughter she is too precious for polygamy."

ugwujennifernk commented:

"Which kind song be this ehh fine woman the lyrics Dey like instructions to someone."

someonevitamina commented:

"Who get this stray bullet mummy."

candyeye19 said:

"E bi like say I know dis ya papa."

asaba_2023 commented:

"Hahahaha mama abeg protect our queen oooo, what d evil meant for bad, God turn to good he wanted to destroy Regina by talk about drug, thinking Nigerians go cancel her but he forgot man no b God. Yeye."

_oluwabukola01 commented:

"Na Jonasi that grandpa be o."

Rita Daniels washes Regina's feet

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Daniels, on Friday, March 20, 2026, shared a fun video of her and her daughter, Regina.

Rita was captured treating her daughter like a queen by washing her feet. Regina was seen sitting on a gold chair as her mother held two umbrellas to shield herself and her daughter from the sun.

The proud mother had also washed her daughter’s feet in a bowl of warm water.

The highlight was a subtle comment from Rita while washing Regina's feet as she said, "In my mother's house, I am treated like a queen."

Source: Legit.ng