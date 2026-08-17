The US Citizenship and Immigration Services published a guide outlining 8 key steps available to newly naturalised American citizens

New citizens can now sponsor certain family members for a Green Card, apply for a US passport, and even start a business with federal support

The official guide also covers steps like updating Social Security records, registering to vote, and obtaining citizenship documents for children

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published an official guide listing eight important steps that immigrants can take immediately after becoming naturalised American citizens.

Released on the USCIS citizenship resource centre, the guide is addressed directly to new citizens and acknowledges both the rights and responsibilities that come with naturalisation.

US lists 8 things immigrants can do after becoming American citizens. Photo: Eric Lee

Source: Getty Images

US shares next steps for new citizens

1. Apply for passport

The first step USCIS recommends is applying for a US passport through the Department of State, which serves as official proof of citizenship alongside the Certificate of Naturalisation.

2. Update record with SSA

New citizens are also advised to contact the Social Security Administration to update their records to reflect their new citizenship status, as an accurate Social Security record is required for employment, benefits, and access to government services.

3. Sponsor family members to US

One of the more significant privileges the guide highlights is the ability to sponsor family members for lawful permanent residence, commonly known as a Green Card. To do so, new citizens must demonstrate sufficient income or assets to support their relatives in the United States.

4. Obtain citizenship for children

Parents who naturalise may also find that their children automatically acquired citizenship in the process. Specifically, children who were lawful permanent residents and under the age of 18 on the day their parent naturalised may have derived US citizenship, and a Certificate of Citizenship can be obtained for them.

5. Register to vote

Registering to vote is listed as both a right and a responsibility of citizenship. New citizens can register at vote.gov, either online, by post, or in person, and may also register when applying for or renewing a driving licence.

6. Replace certificate

For those who misplace their Certificate of Naturalisation, USCIS notes that a replacement can be requested by filing Form N-565 online.

7. Update driver's license record

Those who hold a state-issued driving licence or identification card and have changed their name or address are also encouraged to update those details with their state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

8. Start business

The final item on the list encourages new citizens to explore entrepreneurship. The US Small Business Administration offers free or low-cost counselling, access to capital, and contracting support to help new Americans launch and grow small businesses across the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng