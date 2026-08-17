Billionaire Deji Adeleke threw a victory party for his younger brother, Governor Ademola Adeleke, after the Osun governorship election

Davido's father surprised fans by showing off rare dance moves at the celebratory event

Fans and followers flooded social media with reactions to the elder Adeleke's unexpected energy on the dance floor

Billionaire businessman Deji Adeleke proved the family's love for dancing runs deep on Sunday, August 16, 2026, when he threw a victory party in honour of his younger brother, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, following the latter's triumph at the governorship election.

The celebration made waves online after footage emerged of the elder Adeleke throwing himself into the festivities, surprising many with his own set of dance moves. Davido's father, widely known for his low-key demeanour, shed his usual reserved image to celebrate the governor's win in style.

Davido’s dad, Billionaire Adeleke, displays rare dance moves during Governor Ademola Adeleke's victory party. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The Adeleke Family's Dancing Gene

It is no secret that the Adeleke family has a flair for dancing. Governor Ademola Adeleke, popularly nicknamed the "Dancing Governor," has long charmed Nigerians with his signature moves. Seeing his older brother match that energy at a victory party only deepened the family's reputation.

Deji Adeleke's humble appearance at his polling unit during the Osun 2026 elections had already drawn attention earlier, with many praising the billionaire for showing up without fanfare to cast his vote. His decision to organise and attend the victory party further underscored the tight bond between the Adeleke brothers.

Davido’s father, Billionaire Adeleke, steals the show with rare dance moves. Credit:davido

Source: Instagram

A video of Davido's billionaire father dancing is below:

Another video from the victory party is below:

Fans React to Deji Adeleke's Dance

Social media lit up with comments from fans who could not get enough of the celebrations. Here are some of the reactions on X:

@ivalongora wrote:

"See as my boyfriend dey tear steps Dr Adedeji"

@JimceOg commented:

"Make them give am chance he day try hold the steps in him"

@JustDamad said:

"Idolo… your dad get steps ooo. When you go retire music enter politics?"

@dizneyx shared:

"The Adeleke family is truly filled with angels, amazing people with beautiful hearts. No wonder Davido is such a one-of-a-kind person. ❤️ I genuinely hope I get the opportunity to meet him again someday. 🙏🏽"

@gidi_9ja stated:

"Sir adeleke is probably the most supportive snr brother anyone can wish for!... Congratulations to the dancing governor."

Cubana Chiefpriest hails billionaire Adeleke

Legit.ng also reported that Cubana Chiefpriest heaped praise on billionaire Adedeji Adeleke following the re-election of Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

The socialite shared a video on Instagram that featured a clip of himself alongside Adedeji Adeleke at the end, using it as the backdrop for an effusive tribute to his in-laws, the Adeleke family. Chiefpriest described Adedeji as a man of extraordinary and quiet power,

Source: Legit.ng