Tizeti WiFi is one of Nigeria's leading fixed wireless internet services, offering unlimited broadband for homes and businesses. The provider uses solar-powered wireless base stations instead of fibre cables to deliver internet access in many states in Nigeria. You can use the unlimited internet for streaming, remote work, online learning, or gaming from as little as ₦17,500.

Tizeti WiFi is a wireless internet service in Nigeria offering unlimited broadband for homes and businesses. Photo: @tizeti on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Tizeti provides unlimited internet through fixed wireless technology rather than traditional fibre connections.

Coverage is available in several Nigerian states, including Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kano, Enugu, and Anambra , with the company continuing to expand its network.

, with the company continuing to expand its network. Installation requires a one-time setup fee of ₦150,000, while customers choose monthly, semi-annual, or annual subscription plans ranging from ₦17,500 to ₦270,000.

Tizeti WiFi coverage and pricing: everything you should know before installation

Tizeti is a Nigerian internet service provider (ISP) that focuses on delivering affordable, unlimited broadband connectivity. Unlike mobile data providers that rely on SIM cards and capped data bundles, Tizeti installs outdoor wireless equipment at your home or business, connecting you directly to its nearby base stations.

Tizeti WiFi coverage in Nigeria

Tizeti initially launched in Lagos before expanding to other parts of Nigeria. Today, its services are available in numerous locations, although exact coverage depends on the proximity of a customer's property to a Tizeti base station. The company has expanded its broadband network into various states of Nigeria, including:

Lagos

Ogun

Rivers

Edo

Abuja

Delta

Akwa Ibom

Cross River

Abia

Anambra

Imo

Enugu

Kano

Kaduna

Coverage continues to grow as the company installs new wireless towers across Nigeria. Prospective customers can confirm availability by submitting their address through Tizeti's website before requesting installation.

How does Tizeti WiFi work?

Unlike mobile broadband, Tizeti uses Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). During installation, technicians mount an outdoor receiver on your building, ensuring it has a clear line of sight to the nearest Tizeti base station.

The installed equipment connects to an indoor WiFi router, allowing multiple smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and other devices to access the internet simultaneously. This setup makes Tizeti particularly suitable for:

Families with multiple connected devices

Small businesses

Remote workers

Students attending online classes

Streaming high-definition videos

Video conferencing

Tizeti WiFi installation process

Getting Tizeti internet installed involves a few simple steps:

Check service availability in your location. Submit an online installation request. Schedule a site survey if required. Pay the installation fee and selected subscription. Professional technicians install the outdoor antenna and indoor router. The internet connection is activated after testing.

Installation time varies depending on technician availability and local network infrastructure.

Tizeti WiFi pricing

Pricing may vary slightly depending on location and promotional offers. However, residential customers commonly encounter the following pricing options:

Plan Price Validity Residential Unlimited ₦17,500 Monthly Residential Unlimited (Lagos, Rivers, Abuja) ₦22,500 Monthly Turbo Connect ₦76,000 Monthly Residential Pro ₦105,000 Six months Residential Pro (Lagos, Rivers, Abuja) ₦135,000 Six months Residential yearly ₦210,000 Twelve months Residential yearly (Lagos, Rivers, Abuja) ₦270,000 Twelve months

All residential installations also require a one-time setup fee of approximately ₦150,000, except the Turbo Connect, whose installation fee is ₦285,000. Sometimes, promotional discounts are offered in newly launched locations, lowering the installation fees.

Tizeti Express WiFi

Tizeti Express WiFi is a public hotspot service that provides affordable internet access in busy locations such as campuses, transport hubs, and shopping centres. Users can connect to a nearby hotspot using a smartphone, tablet, or laptop without installing internet equipment at home.

Users simply purchase a data bundle and start browsing. The service is designed for people who need fast and affordable internet while on the move. It runs on Tizeti's solar-powered wireless network, helping deliver reliable broadband at a lower cost.

Data bundles start from as low as ₦50, making internet access more affordable for many users. Express WiFi also partners with local businesses to operate and sell hotspot services within their communities. This model helps expand internet access while creating income opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

What internet speeds can customers expect?

Tizeti Wi-Fi internet speeds range from 2 Mbps to 150 Mbps, depending on your subscription tier and package choice. Standard residential unlimited plans offer speeds between 2 Mbps and 5 Mbps, while higher-end business or turbo packages deliver speeds up to 150 Mbps. High-speed fibre options support up to 1 Gbps in select coverage zones.

Actual performance may vary depending on network congestion, weather conditions, and the number of simultaneously connected devices.

Things to consider before installation

Although Tizeti offers several advantages, customers should also keep these considerations in mind:

Service is only available in covered locations.

Installation involves an upfront equipment and setup cost.

Wireless performance depends on signal quality between the home and the nearest base station.

Speeds may vary during peak usage periods.

Checking coverage before making payment remains one of the most important steps.

Is Tizeti WiFi unlimited?

It offers unlimited internet on most of its residential and business plans, meaning customers do not have fixed monthly data caps. However, internet speeds and performance may vary depending on network conditions and the package selected.

Can I use Tizeti WiFi for online gaming?

Tizeti can be used for online gaming, but how good the experience is depends more on latency, connection stability, and congestion than on download speed. Its fibre service includes a dedicated fibre port designed for low latency and reduced ping, specifically to support smoother online gaming.

How much does Tizeti installation cost?

Tizeti charges a one-time installation fee of around ₦150,000 for residential customers. However, the installation fee for Turbo Connect is ₦285,000. The fee covers the installation of the outdoor receiver and indoor WiFi router. Promotional discounts may be available in selected locations or during special offers.

What is Tizeti network coverage?

Tizeti provides internet services across several states, including Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Kano, Kaduna, and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja). Coverage depends on whether your location is within range of a Tizeti wireless base station. Beyond Nigeria, in other African countries such as Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

Can I use Tizeti WiFi without a package subscription?

If you only need internet occasionally, then you do not need to subscribe to a WiFi package. Instead, you can use Tizeti Express WiFi by purchasing a data bundle at a nearby public hotspot.

What is the Tizeti customer care number?

You can contact Tizeti customer support through their Nigeria call centre numbers:

02012291000

0700200200200

09087493050

09087493040

080011122233 (toll free)

Alternatively, customers can send an email to internet@wifi.com.ng or use the live chat feature on the company's website.

Tizeti WiFi is a practical option for homes and businesses looking for reliable, unlimited internet in Nigeria. Its expanding coverage, flexible plans, and professional installation make it suitable for a wide range of users. Check service availability in your area before choosing a plan and scheduling installation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an informative article about the MTN Social Bundle. As social media becomes an essential part of daily life, many users look for affordable ways to stay connected without spending heavily on regular data plans. The MTN Social Bundle offers access to popular platforms from as little as ₦25 per day.

The bundle lets users browse apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok at a lower cost. However, some features within these apps may have limited functionality. Users can subscribe via a USSD code, SMS, or the MyMTN app. Read the full article to learn more about the MTN Social Bundle.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng