Notable actor John Ekanem has dropped a blockbuster titled Brothers in Arms, which has since been racking up views and discussions across platforms

The movie tells the story of three partners who rose from humble beginnings to build a thriving company rooted in trust and shared vision

Oluwamayowa Lawrence produces Brothers in Arms for John Ekanem and YET studios

Notable actor and filmmaker John Tyler Ekanem has rolled out a new movie, Brothers in Arms, and it’s not your regular kind of story. The film takes a spiritual angle while adding some unexpected twists that keep viewers hooked.

The movie started showing on his YouTube channel, John Ekanem TV, on Saturday, April 5, 2026, and it has already had people talking online.

John Ekanem’s Brothers in Arms tackles loyalty and life struggles. Credit: johnekanem1

Source: Instagram

Ekanem didn’t just act in the film; he also wrote it and served as executive producer. Through the story, he shows how important prayer is, whether it is when going through tough times or doing well in life.

Directed by Valentine Edochie, the movie features popular faces like Stan Nze, Tana Adelana, Eso Díke, Blessing Obasi-Nze, and Chinonso Arubayi.

Speaking about the film, Adelana described it as something viewers can simply relax and enjoy. According to her, it’s the kind of content you just sit back and watch without stress.

Brothers in Arms follows the story of three friends, Chuka, Bola, and Jimoh, who start from nothing and build a successful business together based on trust. But as money and success come in, things start to change. One of them begins to lose focus, struggling to balance work, loyalty, and personal life, and this starts to affect their bond.

As problems begin to pile up, the friends are forced to look inward and go back to what first held them together, prayer, to save both their friendship and the business they built.

Ekanem said he’s really excited about the release and believes the film will keep viewers glued from start to finish. He also added that it’s a story many people can relate to, making it a good watch for friends, family, and colleagues. Oluwamayowa Lawrence produced the movie for John Ekanem and YET Studios.

John Ekanem premieres Brothers in Arms, a story of success, pressure, and prayer. Credit: Johnekanem1

Source: Instagram

Viewers' opinion on Brothers in Arms

@KelvinBrooks-b9c wrote:

"This is more than a movie I cried because I left Christ long ago but today you people bring me back to him again lord bless them with more wisdom then preach your gospel Amen."

@blessingoluchi8054 penned:

"That part got me ."Sometimes pride doesn't yell,it just stops kneeling before God."

@RabeccaChomveka stated:

"Why is no one talking about Ifeoma's constant reminder of prayer to her man. That's how a Jesus baby should behave❤❤❤❤."

@Luxuriouselitebathroom opined:

"This is what we call movie, I pray this movie goes billons worldwide. God is great."

@Princeenyioko1 wrote:

"It's also important to know that Stan Nze is an ordained Pastor.. Thank you all, the cast and everyone for such a powerful movie.."

Watch Brothers in Arms below ...

John Ekanem shares his stance on love

Legit.ng once reported that the popular Nollywood actor John Ekanem shared some controversial relationship advice for men on social media. In a post on his Instagram page, he said that at some point, men usually come across women who make them very emotional and let their guard down.

However, he jokingly advised that once such women are encountered, the best option is to cut them off.

Source: Legit.ng