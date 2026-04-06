Behind The Scenes: Man Watches Funke Akindele's Movie, Shares Lesson Nigerians Can Relate To
- A Nigerian man has shared some life lessons after watching Funke Akindele’s "Behind The Scenes", speaking about the different perspectives about life
- He explained that people often hide pain, financial struggles, and failures while showcasing only success on social media
- The movie taught him to prioritise self-care, sparking buzz on social media about the general highlight of the movie
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A Nigerian man has shared some relatable life lessons after watching Funke Akindele’s record-breaking 2025 Nollywood drama, "Behind The Scenes".
The man, identified as Mayowa Oladele on Facebook, shared an afterthought about the two sides of life shown in the block-buster movie.
The "Behind The Scenes" movie was centred generally on Aderonke (Ronky-Fella) Faniran, whose life fell apart due to greed from family and friends.
Behind The Scenes: Man weighs in
Mayowa Oladele also saw the movie as being able to show the hidden struggles people go through while showing only the glamorous side of life.
In his Facebook post, he explained how the movie opened his eyes to the pain and hard work many Nigerians endure daily but rarely show publicly.
He pointed out that while people post luxury cars, fine clothes, exotic meals, and perfect family moments on social media, the real story is often filled with unpaid bills, sleepless nights, failed businesses, and quiet tears. The lesson, according to him, is simple: As much as you may want to help others, make sure it is not to the detriment of yourself.
He wrote:
"I have finally watched the 2.7 billion naira grossing movie, BEHIND THE SCENES. The story is like an interpretation of a Yoruba proverb that says, "Ka diju ka se bi ẹni ku, ka wo ẹni ti yio se daro ẹni" (close your eyes to pretend you have died to see who will mourn you). Aderonke is a person who works so hard yet spends her money on her siblings and friends. This 2 hrs 23 mins movie is an eye-opener that people should always choose themselves first. As much as you may want to help others, make sure it is not to the detriment of yourself.
Many people are only pretending to like you because of what they are getting from you. The movie shows people's real character when you are not with them. It is an emotional movie, and many people will find it relatable. All the cast did well but Scarlet Gomez is exceptional with her delivery. The cinematography is top-notch as usual for Funke Akindele productions."
See his Facebook post below:
Reactions to man's comment on Funke's movie
Some of the comments are below.
Bestie Berry wrote:
"The movie is 20000000 minus nothing I cried wen the children where chased out of the house by there uncles by."
Oluwaseyi Makinde commented:
"The movie is really worth the hype. You know, at first, I was like what was all the fuse all about. Everything on point."
Elizabeth Kemisola stated:
"Seriously speaking
Dis movie worth it
I don't like watching Nigeria......I was like let me try dis
I didn't regret watching......I was crying......aunty mi Funke e ku ise."
Behind The Scenes: People to avoid movie
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has shared her observation of Funke Akindele's blockbuster movie Behind The Scenes, which was recently released on Netflix.
A woman who shared her review shared the kind of people who should avoid the movie, as she posted the effect of the movie on her.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng