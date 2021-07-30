Popular Nollywood actor, John Ekanem, recently took to social media to give his male fans interesting relationship advice

Nigerian movie star, John Ekanem, has joined the never-ending discussion on love and relationships on social media and he gave his fans a piece of interesting advice.

Taking to his Instagram page, the light-skinned actor shared his thoughts on what his male fans should do once they find the women who make their hearts melt.

According to John, once these women have been found, the men should make sure to cut them off by blocking them.

Actor John Ekanem gives men interesting relationship advice. Photos: @johnyzuxx

Source: Instagram

Explaining further, the movie star added that such women who can make a man let his guard down are crazy.

In his words:

“Guys at some point in ur life you’ll find that lady that will melt ur heart and u just wanna let ur guard down, when u find her, BLOCK HER, because she Dey crase.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to actor’s advice

The actor’s post soon went viral on social media and internet users had different reactions to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Papiiitino:

"I’m sure this guy rolled up in his girlfriend’s arms After tweeting this, no allow these people online deceive you."

Andyblayz:

"Gather here if you know this is cruise."

Doll_bill101:

"I agree with this dude."

Wendy_adamma:

"Don’t mind him kings."

Domingo_loso:

"There was a girl that got me going soft and got me thinking about her, so i blocked her, before she breaks my heart. Fear woman o."

Interesting.

Actress Inem Peter says she is uninterested in Nigerian men

Popular Nollywood actress, Inem Peter, recently expressed zero interest in settling down with a Nigerian man.

In an interview with Maryjane Eze of Legit.ng, the actress whose latest movie The Pendulum is currently trending on Ibaka TV, revealed the sole reason for wanting to settle down with a white man.

She said:

"I'm not scared of marriage. Not at all, very soon I will settle down. That would be when the man for me comes, I will know and then it will let you know too. For now I am still very much single. It will be a greater joy for me to marry a white guy (Oyibo) because I have always wanted mixed race kids. It is my 101% desire to marry a foreign Oyibo man. Infact I am counting down seriously."

Source: Legit Newspaper