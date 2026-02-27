UK-based nurse Adebimpe Alasoadura called out gospel singer Busola Oke Eleyele for crying about hunger while paying N55,000 per night in a hotel

Alasoadura criticised talk show host Biola Adebayo for turning her platform into a begging and fundraising venue by soliciting funds for the gospel singer

Social media users expressed scepticism about Eleyele's claims, with many pointing out that she appeared well-fed and was crying in an air-conditioned room

UK-based Nigerian nurse Adebimpe Alasoadura has openly criticised gospel singer Busola Oke, popularly known as Eleyele, after the singer went public with claims of hunger and financial struggles while paying N55,000 daily for hotel accommodation.

The nurse also took aim at Nollywood actress and talk show host Biola Adebayo, accusing her of turning her YouTube programme into a platform for begging.

Adebimpe Alasoadura urges celebrities to live within means as she calls out Busola Oke and Biola Adebayo over a fundraising interview.

Source: Instagram

Busola Oke Eleyele had earlier drawn attention with a live video where she spoke about loneliness, depression, and financial hardship.

The gospel singer later appeared on Biola Adebayo’s Talk to B show, explaining that she owed debts, had no car since 2020, and struggled to cover transport fares from her performances.

Her revelation of ongoing hotel payments, however, raised questions about the consistency of her claims.

Adebimpe Alasoadura expressed disbelief at Eleyele’s situation, stating that someone who says she cannot afford food should not be spending nearly N1.65 million monthly on hotel bills.

She said:

“Busola Oke Eleyele, you are crying because of hunger, but you are paying 55k every night in a hotel, while you have no job. You can't afford to feed yourself, but you can afford to pay 55k daily and deposit a monthly fee?”

Alasoadura also criticised Biola Adebayo for soliciting support for Eleyele and sharing her bank details during the interview, saying it reduced the credibility of the show.

Adebimpe Alasoadura said:

“Biola Adebayo, don't spoil your platform. People like your platform, don't turn it into a begging place for liars. Don't turn your platform into a 419 show. I saw the interview you did for Busola Oke and couldn't make anything sensible out of it.”

Watch Adebimpe Alasoadura's Instagram video below:

Watch the complete TikTok video of Adebimpe Alasoadura on Eleyele and Biola Adebayo here:

Reactions trail Adebimpe Alasoadura's video about Eleyele

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@bosun_xuser said:

"She tried to guilt trip Nigerians into a pity party 😆. Unfortunately for her, she didn't think it through. If she had gone to one unfinished house with no paint and asbestos ceilings, one ODÒGWÙ would have gifted her a car, ₦20 million, and other benefits. 😆"

@lekanarsenal commented:

"People are funny, you will go broke and you will come on social media start crying for help. Some will buy data and post online that they want to end life, do you know how many Nigeria that can not afford 1 meal per day. If ur first business no sell again, find another one period."

@IyawoORT wrote:

"That was my first thought when I saw the video. We all saw the other struggling actress when she was crying for help and looking for her daughter she was really in need. In this Bisola case, ha!!!!! She might be struggling but not worst like she said. Crying inside Ac 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️"

@LeeboiAde reacted:

"Omo… dis internet we no even sabi who to trust again …. Person wey dey hungry see as she fat"

@LAJ_Co said:

"So she Dey pay for hotel and dey shout say she dey hungry and the Wereh dey even fat like pig 😂"

@Kennydiva_luv commented:

"I don't know how true but nah inside Ac and duvet she was crying. A hungry person no go get money for AC light"

Adebimpe Alasoadura raises concerns over Busola Oke's N55k nightly hotel payment amid public donation appeal.

Source: Instagram

