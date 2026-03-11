The death of a young woman, Elena Jessica, after an alleged second BBL surgery has continued to make waves on social media

Social media influencer Tunde Perry joined the conversation as he reacted to the young lady's death

He caused a stir after he recounted what he overheard from a group of women advising their friend to spend her money on BBL over starting a business

Nigerian social media personality and commentator Akinpelu Babatunde Adigun, better known as Tunde Perry, has reacted to the death of a young woman who allegedly developed serious complications after undergoing a second Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery.

In a video Tunde Perry shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, while speaking in Yoruba, he recounted overhearing female friends advising a lady to spend ₦10 million on a BBL instead of starting a business.

Tunde Perry recounts advice female friends gave a lady between doing BBL and investing N10 million in a business. Credit: tundeperry/elenajessica

Source: Instagram

According to the online personality, the lady's friend assured her she would recoup the money she spent in no time through enhanced attractiveness rather than investing it in a business that could take a long time.

"I was in a circle and I overheard a lady asking her friends whether she should use her ₦10 million to open a shop or do BBL, and they all advised her to do BBL because she’ll make the money back in a few months," he said.

Tunde Perry also advised ladies to hit the gym and focus on exercise for a better body shape.

In related news, Legit.ng reported a disturbing video showing the final moments of Elena Jessica, sparking outrage and emotional reactions from many users online.

In the heartbreaking clip, Jessica was in severe pain while medical workers reportedly carried out a wound dressing procedure following a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery.

Tunde Perry advises women against BBL surgery as he reacts to Elena Jessica's death. Credit: tundeperry

Source: Instagram

The video Tunde Perry shared, reacting to Elena Jessica's death is below:

Reactions trail Tunde Perry's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions about Tunde Perry's comments. Read them below:

BaayoBlessed said:

"That's what came first in their scale of preference. Welcome her on board. BBL Association of Nigeria ( BBLAN)."

ann_oma58727 commented:

"Imagine choosing surgery over a business that could give you long term income. Kai."

jane_nonye said:

"I said once you do bbl ,you go join WhatsApp group ,na there dem dey meet big big men."

MRYAKK reacted:

"So BBL is now investment? LMAO."

jianaOT7 commented:

"Those are the ones who have BBL agenda They do it for you men who patronize them."

FadaChristmas_ said:

"There two categories of women who do BBL, celebrities and olosho. No in between."

bloggersmpost reacted:

"Funny enough girls go dey run am like that on a steady Do BBL charge more and cover the BBL money then the rest na pure profit ROI wey sharp On top risk of kpai 50/50."

What Bobrisky said about BBL

Legit.ng reported that the popular socialite, Bobrisky, sent a blunt message to women who undergo BBL surgery without the right amount of facial beauty.

The self-acclaimed “Mummy of Lagos” stated that men prefer a woman with a banging body and a pretty face, rather than a woman with an enhanced body with what he described as an “ugly face”, is “rubbish.”

His comment also sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng