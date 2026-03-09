Popular hypeman Do2dtun has blasted a fake social media post that falsely claimed singers Adekunle Gold and Simi's six-year-old daughter had died from a rare disease

The media personality described the fabricated post as pure greed for X ad revenue under Elon Musk's payment model and warned that the poster would face consequences

Angry Nigerians condemned the fake death post and called for the poster's arrest, with many expressing disbelief that the user refused to delete the post despite public outcry

Popular Nigerian hypeman and media personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, widely known as Do2dtun, has reacted strongly after a disturbing post surfaced online on Sunday, 8 March.

The post, shared on X by a user identified as @boutmoneey12, falsely claimed that Deja, the six‑year‑old daughter of singers Adekunle Gold and Simi, had died from Canavan disease.

The message even carried a supposed screenshot from Adekunle Gold’s Instagram page, offering condolences.

Do2dtun, who came across the post, did not hold back in his response. He explained that the act was nothing but a desperate attempt to chase engagement and earn money from X’s ad revenue system, introduced under Elon Musk.

He expressed shock that anyone could boldly spread such a falsehood about a child.

“All for Elon money right! No be all engagement Dey bring peace. This one go choke you. What sort of nonsense is this. How is this even possible that, you had the audacity to even do this. All for engagement?”

The claim was quickly flagged as misinformation through community notes on X.

Users pointed out that no credible news outlet had reported such a tragedy and that Adekunle Gold’s verified accounts still show recent happy family posts.

@sepril23NG said:

"There is nothing some people won't do for attention. He already Got what he wanted. The likes and quotes."

@FRIZDADETAILS commented:

"Bro still not deleting? Has to be a bandit cause there's no way he still hasn't deleted."

@Sylphfabrics wrote:

"I just wish he can be arrested and curse anyone who defends him here... X space is not real just full of hypocrites."

@LawalfarukAyom1 reacted:

"Abeg make sure Adekunle Gold give him the attention he is looking for.. he has been doing this since."

@Yomad_e said:

"To think he still has the tweet up there despite public outcry. He feels he will get away with it, there are precedents. Mad people like this will continue to roam freely until there's a deterrent."

@falolaopeyemi3 commented:

"He really needs to be taught some lessons, this is absolutely unacceptable."

Do2dtun defends Adekunle Gold against online bullying

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Do2dtun spoke out strongly against the online bullying of Adekunle Gold.

The radio host made his comments after old tweets from the singer's wife, Simi, resurfaced and sparked massive negative reactions on social media.

Do2dtun urged fans to stop dragging Adekunle Gold and instead recognise his achievements in Nigerian music, highlighting his classic albums and memorable National Theatre performance.

