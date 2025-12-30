Biola Bayo revealed that the late Allwell was at her home for her recent birthday, full of life and playing as usual

The actress disclosed that the duo had scheduled a joint outing just 24 hours before the news of Allwell’s death broke

From car rides to movie premieres, Biola described a deep friendship that has now been cut short

Nollywood actress Biola Bayo is still struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of her colleague and close friend, Allwell Ademola.

Legit.ng reports that Allwell died of a reported heart attack on Saturday, December 27.

In a deeply personal post shared on social media, Biola posted a video clip of the late actress at her home, recounting how they had spent time together just days before the tragic news broke.

Biola Adebayo reveals that the late Allwell was at her home for her recent birthday. Photo: @biolabayo/@allwellademola/IG.

According to Biola, the late actress had been at her home during her birthday celebration, full of life and joy, just as she always was.

She revealed that they had plans to go out together a day before the actress’ death, a plan that now feels painfully unreal.

Biola wrote:

“Allwell, is that all? Was that how it ended? We were meant to go out together a day before. You were still in my house on my birthday, playing as usual.”

Biola also disclosed that she personally drove Allwell to the premiere of Ageshinkole and brought her back home afterward, unaware that it would become one of their last shared moments.

“I took you to the premiere of Ageshinkole in my car and brought you back to my house,” she recalled.

Describing the late actress, Biola said Allwell was the happiest soul she had ever encountered, someone whose presence naturally lifted the mood wherever she went.

Read her post here:

Fans react to Biola Adebayo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@wobenaky1 shared:

"Hmm so painful.. in the next 100yrs most of us we Dey cry for her self go don go too… no one can escape death, may her soul rest well"

@sisioloja_ounje noted:

"God will give you all you need to bear this loss🙏. It was a rude shock to me that wasn't close to her, I was so scared of how God could be so unquestionably. It is well."

@bukolalara86 stated:

"Momma please 🙏😭😭take it easy on yourself ma'am 😭. Hmmm Ile aye asan"

@oyinadetutu wrote:

"Her death is a shock She’s one of the most happiest person I know on this internet 💔 May God grant her eternal rest"

@corneliusabiba commented:

"Its is well sis, just take heart. I know this is not a good time for you at all... God will comfort you and everyone 🙏🕊️ God will grant her rest"

Allwell Ademola died of a reported heart attack on Saturday, December 27. Photo: @allwellademola/IG.

