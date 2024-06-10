Nollywood movie star Jide Awobona has reacted after one of his domestic staff stole $100 from his pocket

The Yoruba actor advised his colleagues to desist from relating with domestic help with emotions

According to him, no amount of love shown to them will make them love you as much or even equally

Many Nigerian celebrities have come forward to complain of being robbed by one domestic star or the other.

Nigerian movie star Jide Awobona commented after one of his domestic staff members stole money from him.

Jide Awobona broke his silence after domestic staff stole from him. Credit: @jideawobona

Source: Instagram

"They don't love you" - Jide Awobona

Taking it to his Instagram page, the actor advised his fans against applying emotions in their relationships with their domestic staff.

According to Jenifa's Diary Actor, some helps don't love their employers as much.

Jide Awobona wrote:

"I think it’s high time we stopped applying emotions in relating with our domestic staff, when they steal as small as chewing gum like this new one did, take it up (though I didn’t, but gage warning) that’s how I overlooked a lot until the previous one stole $100 from my wallet after several Nairas I thought I misplaced or spent, thinking it will transform his life. Do your work, get paid and move."

See Jide's post here:

Netizens react to Jide Awobona's post

Below are some reactions by social media users:

@salamirotimi:

"I need this message the most."

@iam_goodnessusman:

"Exactly! Zero emotions is my new method with them. They are here to work, they should do the work and get paid. I don’t even do extras anymore because of the shege they have showed me."

@diwizad:

"Accept people for who they are the first sign you get, don’t make excuses for them or make them into someone else desperately, it may be too late when you decide to accept the truth."

@jasfada001:

"Nah so dem steal my Rayban smart glasses and Apple Watch."

@gtdaguitarman:

"CCTV cameras can serve as a deterrent. Other than that, their mindset is "Ení se nídi pepe, gbódò je nídi pepe."

@omidan_olayinka:

"I wish I can do this cos they've showed me alot of shege and I kept on changing till the present one... I kept being overly nice and friendly to my house helps because I don't have close friends around, so I use them to fill the gap. I've tried to stop this, but my personality makes it difficult. I really need training on this because if my current helper treats me poorly again, I might cry since I'm way too nice to her."

@mumandme_apparel:

"My current situation, if you talk too much, they will tag you as wicked."

