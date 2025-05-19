A prophet known as Abel Doma has shared a video to alert fans of Mercy Johnson about a vision God showed him

In the clip, the clergyman said that some people are trying to harm her and urged her fans to pray for her

Fans became worried after hearing his message, they called for prayers for the actress and expressed positive thoughts about her

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has become a topic of conversation among fans and movie lovers after a video of a prophecy by Abel Doma surfaced online.

In the viral clip, the clergyman called for prayers for the actress. He remarked that many people fail to appreciate certain superstars and, rather than praying for Mercy Johnson, have mocked and criticised her after a video of her new appearance went viral.

Fans worry about Mercy Johnson over prophecy about her life. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie/@prophectabeldoma

Source: Instagram

The prophet stated that he had previously issued a warning, and all he foretold has come to pass.

According to him, he saw a vision of the actress’s face fading away while people around her laughed.

Prophet shares more details about Mercy Johnson

The video also showed the clergyman explaining that, amid the mocking laughter, an angel appeared and replaced the old image with a new one.

Abel Doma added that as the angel was making the change, some people tried to prevent it from happening.

Prophet instructs fans about Mercy Johnson. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

He further claimed that there are individuals plotting to harm the actress and urged her fans to pray that such plans would not succeed.

The prophet added that two things would happen to Mercy Johnson, the Lord would show her mercy, just as her name signifies, and that the glory of the lord would shine upon her.

However, he stressed that her fans must continue to pray for her fervently.

It is worth recalling that since Mercy Johnson's significant weight loss, she has been subjected to taunts and speculation.

The actress recently addressed her critics with a video.

See the video here:

What fans said about Abel Doma's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what the clergy said about Mercy Johnson. Here are some comments below:

@949nnenna commented:

"Amen, Lord it Is only your counsel shall stand in everyone's life. Let Mercy keep speaking for us, amen."

@clintonbelieve.l shared

"God show her mercy. Do not allow the world of the evil hands to take her live by mercy in Jesus name amen."

@alugee2 said:

"God mercy upon her ,lord pls perfect her healing ijmn."

@emelda_payne reacted:

"God pls show your daughter mercy. Amen, oh Lord show mercy."

@sittohair said:

"God pls bless her for us I love her so much. I remembered you spoke about her some years ago."

@roselinetasha wrote:

"Amen! Lord let your mercy speak over judgment concerning. Mercy of God will speak for you in Jesus' name, amen."

Lady reacts after seeing crush, Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng had reported that a lady had shared a video of her crush, Mercy Johnson, after running into her.

In the recording, Johnson got to a place and saw the lady, who busted into tears and hugged the actress tightly.

Johnson was heard saying that she would come back to see her after she might have gotten hold of her emotions, as she appreciated her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng