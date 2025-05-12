Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s daughter Michelle had the attention of fans and netizens with her look at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)

The young model made her first appearance at the renowned movie awards alongside her mother

Michelle’s dinner gown, in a lush pink colour turned heads on social media, as many applauded her style and elegance

Michelle, the daughter of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, showed off her beauty and style, just like her mother, at the just-concluded AMVCA.

Legit.ng earlier reported on Saturday, May 10, that the 11th edition of the renowned award was hosted at Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos, with several celebrities in attendance.

One of the guests who caught people’s attention was Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, who debuted at the event glowing in her favourite colour.

Michelle was undoubtedly supporting her mother, whose film Thin Line was nominated.

She revealed that this was her first time at the show, and she showed up in her best colour, pink.

The youngster wrote:

“My 1st AMVCA wearing my favourite colour.”

Mercy Aigbe made her debut cinema production with Ada Omo Daddy, which grossed N187 million and was the third highest earning film in 2023. This was a significant milestone, especially given the rivalry between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

Michelle spoke about how pleased she was to see so much love and wonderful feedback for the Ada Omo Daddy film. She expressed her immense pride in her mother, pointing out how Mercy poured her heart into it with resilience despite the hardships.

Following the success of her first cinema film, the movie producer worked on her second cinema film, Thin Line.

See her post below:

Video of her outfit here:

How netizens react to Mercy Aigbe’s daughter’s look

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

divabyqbwigs said:

"It’s giving feminine Vibes and we love it 😍."

anifowosherebecca.social_ said:

"Ohhhh mitchel .. you're beautiful 😍."

maradaanskin said:

"Her Mother’s Daughter ."

orchideventschannel said:

"A beauty wearing a beautiful dress… my bad, beauty is an understatement sef."

princess_tosng said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍 The details 😍🥵🥵🥵 So simple but absolutely stunning. Nobody does it better💯."

cheeamaka_xx wrote:

"Never had to do too much!! Very Demure, Very Princessyyy💖."

irresistiblecake_pastries said:

"😍😍😍 looking so gorgeous."

mhiz_dura said:

"Pink squads gather here💖💖💖💖. Omg i love this 💖💖."

tukiss__beauty said:

"Omg, are you even real? You’re giving angel energy! 🤭 With your love for flawless glam, you’d totally vibe with @tukiss__beauty her soft beats are next-level! ✨."

its.priscy: said:

"Girl on fire."

maya_805_ said:

"Gurllll you overATEEEEEE😍🔥."

lindaosifo said:

"So beautiful & elegant 😍."

hannahanthony21 said:

"She’s so beautiful 😍😍😍 black Barbie love love love 🔥❤️."

Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughter

In another story by Legit.ng, Mercy Aigbe celebrated her daughter Michelle’s academic milestone.

The actress proudly announced Michelle’s graduation from a Canadian university and shared heartfelt photos from the ceremony.

The event marked a joyous moment for Aigbe, who described her daughter as her pride and joy.

