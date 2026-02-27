A United States court has sentenced Nigerian national Leslie Chinedu Mba to 19 years in prison for his role in a $4 million fraud scheme

Prosecutors say Mba carried out business email compromise and romance scams between April 2018 and December 2023, defrauding unsuspecting victims

The court also heard that Mba attempted to secure residency through sham marriages and will face deportation after serving his sentence

A United States District Court has sentenced Nigerian national, Leslie Chinedu Mba, to 19 years in prison for his role in a $4 million fraud scheme and attempts to obtain residency through sham marriages.

According to a statement issued on Friday by US Attorney for the District of Houston, Nicholas Ganjei, the court also ordered that Mba be deported once he completes his prison term.

US court sentences Nigerian Leslie Chinedu Mba to 19 years for $4m fraud scheme. Photo credit: BrianStudios/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Fraud scheme targeted businesses and romance victims

Ganjei reported that Mba, aged 40, alongside other co-conspirators, carried out a series of business email compromise and romance scams between April 2018 and December 2023. Victims were tricked into believing they were transferring funds to legitimate businesses.

He explained:

“From April 2018 to December 2023, Mba and others inside and outside of the United States carried out business email compromise and romance scams targeting unsuspecting victims. The schemes began overseas, where co-conspirators gained unauthorised access to business email accounts and redirected payments to fraudulent bank accounts.”

Victims were said to have lost more than $4 million, with Mba and his associates acting as money mules to move the proceeds.

Sham marriages to secure residency

The statement further revealed that Mba, who had previously been denied residency, attempted to secure legal status by entering into multiple fraudulent marriages with elderly women.

He pleaded guilty on December 4, 2025, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit false statements in immigration documents. US District Judge David Hittner subsequently sentenced him to 228 months in federal prison.

Co-conspirators also sentenced

Four other individuals linked to the scheme had earlier been sentenced. They include Grace Morisho, 30, Rodgers Kadikilo, 30, Kristin Smith, 38, and Alexandra Golovko, 36, all of Houston.

Morisho, Kadikilo, and Smith received sentences ranging between 15 and 25 months, while Golovko was handed five years’ probation.

Mba’s sentencing adds to the growing list of Nigerians convicted in the United States for fraud and related offences. Reports indicate that no fewer than 113 Nigerians convicted of different crimes are scheduled for deportation under President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policy.

Business email compromise and romance scams cause $4m losses as Nigerian national faces jail. Photo credit: BrianStudios/Getty

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man jailed in US for hacking tax firms

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who lived in Mexico has been sentenced to eight years in a United States prison for breaking into the computer systems of tax preparation firms in Massachusetts and filing fake tax returns to steal government funds.

The sentencing was disclosed on Wednesday, February 18, in an official statement released on a United States government website.

Matthew A. Akande, 37, received the sentence on Tuesday, February 17, from US District Court Judge Indira Talwani in federal court in Boston. He will also serve three years of supervised release after prison and must pay $1,393,230 in restitution.

Source: Legit.ng