A student of Babcock University went viral online after making a big prayer request during the Hallelujah Challenge

She said she prayed for a perfect CGPA of 5.0 for one of her semesters and later posted her result

She also shared a photo showing what she had written in a note as her prayer point during the Hallelujah Challenge

A student of Babcock University who joined the Hallelujah Challenge and prayed for a perfect CGPA of 5.0 in one of her semesters has displayed her result.

The young lady explained that she got emotional when she finally saw the result and her grade.

Babcock University student prays for 5.0 CGPA, shares result. Photo Source: Tiktok/_thechiomaokpara

Source: TikTok

Babcock University student joins Hallelujah Challenge

Chioma, in her statement, said she is grateful as she shared a sheet of paper containing her prayer points for each of her courses.

@_thechiomaokpara_ posted three photos on her social media page, with the first showing her holding what appears to be a project file.

The caption of the post read:

“I joined Hallelujah Challenge last year. One of my prayer points was a semester where I would have a 5.0 CGPA because it has definitely been one of my dreams.”

Babcock University student posts semester result after Hallelujah Challenge prayer, igniting reactions online. Photo Source: Tiktok/_thechiomaokpara

Source: TikTok

The Babcock University student explained that she had prayed to God during the Hallelujah Challenge to have a perfect CGPA of 5.0 because it had always been her dream.

However, she later checked the result and shared her discovery.

She wrote:

“Earlier today, I cried after seeing a B in my result because I really wanted all As, but then this was God teaching me to be grateful, and yes, I am grateful ❤️✨….”

As her post went viral, she further explained her situation, stating that she is grateful despite feeling bad that her goals were not fully achieved.

Her statement read:

“Guys, first and foremost, I didn’t cry because I’m not grateful. I am more than grateful, for real. Yes, I have goals, and when some are not fully fulfilled, I am allowed to feel bad because I legitimately have feelings, and my feelings matter too. But that doesn’t mean I’m not grateful, so don’t get me wrong. I’m grateful to God regardless.”

Reactions as Babcock student shares her results

🦋Vicky🌸 shared:

"Congratulations❤But then why is it hard for lecturers to push students to A, like what's 3marks for someone who has struggled to make up to 67, if it's a D now, some would gladly push you to C but can't do same when it has to do with A."

Adobii said:

"My economic planning lecturer also gave me a B and that was the only B I got in my final year first semester , but I chose to look beyond and be grateful."

choco_late598 said:

"What do u do to pass like how do I stop my self from touching my phone like now I’m suppose to be reading but I’m still pressing my phone."

@HER wrote:

"congratulations 🎉,seem to mine,I have always wanted to study law, last hallelujah challenge I prayed and cried to God that I really want to be given admission to study law but when I saw my jamb result it was bad,I cried but I thanked him,I pray on the November adition to get criminology but I was given sociology and anthropology instead,Omo 🥹 I felt bad,I felt like all hope is lost but I was very grateful too,now I'm begging God to give me the best CGPA this first so I can be Able to switch to criminology degree,I hope and know he will do it for me."

Read the TikTok post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the overall best graduating student of the University of Ibadan Faculty of Technology celebrated his success online after graduating with a 3.97/4.0 CGPA.

Gregory University graduate celebrates 4.63 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Gregory University got many people talking on social media after she shared details of her academic performance.

The young lady revealed that she graduated with a 4.63 CGPA after taking a total of 52 courses. According to her, she scored 31 As, 17 Bs, 3 Cs, and 1 E throughout her time in school, and even achieved a perfect 5.0 GPA in one semester.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng