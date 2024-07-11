Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has sparked emotions online with her latest post as she goes all out to celebrate her daughter, Michelle

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe recently shared a post on her social media page that has got people talking.

In the viral post, the actress expressed her happiness as her daughter, Michelle, celebrated turning a year older.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe recently took to social media to gush over her daughter Michelle as she turned a year older. Photo credit: @michelleio_/@realmercyaigbe

Michelle is Mercy Aigbe's first child and her only daughter. Legit.ng recalls reporting how the actress got emotional during Michelle's convocation after she graduated from the University of Canada.

Chapter 23 unlocked

In the caption of her post dedicated to her daughter, Mercy Aigbe lavished praise and nice words on Michelle.

Here's an excerpt of the note penned to Michelle by her mum, she said:

"Chapter 23 unlocked Happy birthday to my first fruit, my love, my everything! May almighty God continue to keep you from evil, grant all of your heart desires! You will continue to thrive in every area of your life! I am super proud of the woman you have become! Have a blast my big baby, love you."

See the post below:

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Mercy Aigbe's post as she celebrates her daughter's birthday netizens react:

@iamadunniade:

"Happy Birthday beautiful."

@iyaboojofespris:

"Blessings and blessings and more blessings to her."

@jewelsbywumi:

"Happy Birthday Michelle Age gracefully omo ologo."

@mumcy_cisse:

"Happy blessed birthday darling more good life Insha Allah."

@fave_melanin:

"Happy birthday to your princess."

@mataniazfabrics:

"Happy birthday Michelle may God continue to guide and protect you."

@mumjoezi:

"Happy birthday mimi May God bless your new age Amen."

@aishalawal1:

"Happy birthday darling Mich."

@temmytopesmile_abike:

"Happy birthday and best wishes to you Michelle."

@___highstreetbrands.ng:

"Happy birthday Michelle Mummy tnk you for raising a queen. She's so well behaved."

