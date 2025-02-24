A clip from a Nigerian Indian movie featuring stars like Angela Okorie and Ngozie Ezeonu has gone viral on social media

The Nollywood actors in the movie were all spotted in Indian attires while attempting to speak like Bollywood stars

The viral clip has since sparked reactions from many Nigerians including Verydarkman, and Deyemi Okanlawon, among others

Nigerians on social media are reacting differently to Nollywood's attempt to imitate Bollywood movies.

This comes as a clip from Nollywood premiered an Indian movie months after shooting a Korean movie by skit maker Kemz Mama aka Mummy Wa that also gained attention online.

The Nollywood Indian movie titled “Dance of the Goddess” featured the likes of Angela Okorie, Dinana Nyeche, Ngozie Ezeonu, Evans Okoro, and others.

A clip from the movie showed Angela Okorie dressed in an Indian outfit with a lot of jewellery around her body.

Angela was also spotted in a river playing the role of a river goddess.

The actors in the movie wore Indian costumes and also imitated Bollywood actors' accents and background music.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Angela Okorie threw shades as she addressed relationship rumours.

Angela addressing her naysayers and blogs carrying rumours about her personal life claimed that she does not care about the false story they spread about her.

This was after some online blogs claimed the Nollywood actress was in a relationship with an oil magnate.

Watch the clip from trending Nollywood Indian movie below:

Reactions trail Nollywood Indian movie

A short clip from the Nollywood Indian movie shot by some Nollywood actors has caused a buzz on the internet, with the likes of social media critic Verydarkman, actor Deyemi Okanlawon sharing their opinions.

Many berated the producer who agreed to work on such a project.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

verydarkblackman said:

"Oh no Angela didn’t."

deyemitheactor reacted:

"I haf dead… abeg can I apply for a seperate industry? Ghallywood?"

nonsoscion said:

"I’ve not watched any latest nollywood but this is a discovery. I’m watching this."

stella_pepperish_ commented:

"Who Dey sing for background?? na Igbo song me Dey hear ooo."

_nugwa__ wrote:

"I don’t know which is mor funny, the actors, the costumes, the accent or the the background music."

ustaz_dantine said:

"Forcing an Indian accent on organic Yoruba accent is crazy If na food you combine like that e go definitely be food poison."

galdainty said:

"Noooo ,this is the height of it all ,them no get Nollywood disciplinary committee???? ...people of what ??? NKpalama???"

rhapsodeep_official commented:

"Some producers will not make both heaven and hell. God has not created their dwelling place."

Taaooma, Femi Adebayo remake Seven Doors in skit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Taaooma faced criticisms over her skit with Femi Adebayo as they recreated Seven Doors to a funny skit.

The short clip captured the moment Femi Adebayo, in kingly attire, queried Taaooma about how she greeted him.

In a dramatic clapped back, Taaooma rained abuses in Yoruba, including using lines from Seven Doors on Femi, who was too shocked to respond.

