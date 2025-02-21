Ihuoma Nneji, a socialite and the daughter of ABC Transport Company boss Frank Nneji, has sued social critic Verydarkman (VDM)

He was sued for defamation of character as well as other people in her lawsuit which has circulated on social media

Many netizens shared concern about the lawsuits VDM has gotten and the ways that it could affect him

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, also known as Verydarkman, is set to begin a legal battle as Ihuoma Nneji, a socialite and the daughter of ABC Transport Company boss Frank Nneji, has filed a lawsuit against him.

The lawsuit was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division. She accused him of defamation including self-styled journalist Kemi Olunloyo and legal practitioner Henry Ikenna Uzochukwu.

Allegations against Ihuoma Nneji

It was alleged that Ihuoma was posing as an American travel nurse when she was reportedly a care worker.

Also, she was accused of making unverified claims about her ex-husband's family and undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries, including a BBL.

There are claims she has been married five times. The lawsuit got mixed reactions from netizens who laughed at how VDM has become a regular recipient of lawsuits.

See the lawsuit in the link.

Reactions as Ihuoma Nneji sues VDM

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as Ihuoma Nneji sues social critic VDM below:

@big_nedum commented:

"Lawsuit here and there against one person and nobody don win him."

@revolutional_icon reacted:

"Honestly, if VeryDarkMan keeps going around defaming everyone and acting like he’s untouchable, he’s setting himself up for a massive downfall. Imagine having 50 lawsuits against you in Nigeria—your finances would be drained, your reputation destroyed, and the stress alone would break you. Let’s hope he learns before it’s too late, because no one is bigger than Nigeria. #LessonsComing"

@4de_oxx said:

"At the stage, judges will be fed up about VdM lol."

@saintgysko noted:

"Many lawsuit against and nobody has won. Una know de tire."

@lyrics_talker commented:

"VDM don turn to regular costumer for court."

@kate_ogechii said:

"She should go and learn how to have a good character. Her story no be today and am familiar with dis soo called girl. Some parents should do their work in raising children."

@confidence_ladies_salon stated:

"You come for Vdm you are the victim he come for you.. you are still the victim."

@ay1.ayo1 reacted:

"Nah same VDM or which one?! Baba go warm eba chop.!! Don’t waste your time and money, Una no get who dey advise Una?"

@emmyrich10 said:

"Lawsuit na water... And him go still win this one o."

@prankhottiee stated:

"I will advice her to just ignore Vdm. Let her not waste her strength."

VDM drags ABC Transport CEO's daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman caused a huge stir online with his post about the daughter of ABC Transport CEO, Ihuoma Nneji.

VDM, in a furious video, listed allegations against Ihuoma and gave her time to right her wrongs before he spilled more.

The internet sensation bragged about having enough evidence to use against her and her family, triggering reactions online.

