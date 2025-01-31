Nigerian filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, has reacted after actress Etinosa Idemudia dragged actor Freddie Leonard on social media

Stanley Ontop took to his Instagram page to corroborate Etinosa’s claims about Freddie Leonard

The filmmaker’s claim about Freddie Leonard drew the attention of several other netizens who also waded into the matter

Nigerian filmmaker, Stanley ‘Ontop’ Ajemba, has spoken about Nollywood actor Freddie Leonard, on social media after actress Etinosa Idemudia called him out.

Recall that Etinosa blasted Leonard for blocking her after she dropped a comment under his post that she meant as a joke. This led to the actress saying that her ‘joke’ was actually true and that Freddie Leonard was fond of treating crew members badly.

Shortly after Etinosa’s post went viral, Stanley Ontop took to social media to corroborate her claims.

Nigerians react as Stanley Ontop drags Freddie Leonard. Photos : @etinosaofficial, @stanley_ontop, @freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker claimed that Freddie Leonard is a bully. He then went on to recount how the Nollywood star reportedly refused to work on the same set as him.

Not stopping there, Ontop claimed that Freddie Leonard talks down on crew members and he feels like he is the god of Nollywood. In his words:

“Sometime ago I told y’all that this guy was a bully, he also blocked me for telling him the truth. Na so him go tell one producer say any job wa I Dey him no go act there, is either I leave or he leaves.

Fred talks down on crew members especially Props and costumier, he sees himself a the most handsome amd God of Nollywood. I pour spit for your face. Zero tolerance, crew lines matters

@etinosaofficial thank you for speaking for the crew members, I have been saying this for long about him and he rushed and blocked me Asap.”

See Stanley Ontop’s post below:

Reactions as Stanley Ontop blasts Freddie Leonard

Stanley Ontop’s claim about Freddie Leonard shortly after actress Etinosa called out the actor, was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Blue_gem4 said:

“😂😂😂even for his movie you can even tell from it.”

Silky_martinz wrote:

“One day he go block him wife for correcting him,I wonder how he behaves at home,he go meet him match one day.”

Chinyere4real123 commented:

“Some of these actors and actresses are always seeing themselves as demi-gods.”

Mhizraw said:

“Stan plenty people don talk this thing o, for Etinosa to talk am again mean say na true them dey talk.. I don't even like his movies at all, i don't know how he got that name "Film Lord".”

I_am_ifyyy said:

“She no lie shaa , met him once on a set with my madam who is makeup artist. He is a very rude human being 🤮 🤮.”

Pamzy042 wrote:

“Person wey dey control and block pple from his wife Instagram.”

Officialkenechiokafor said:

“Being strict is not being rude. In my former place of work, I was a very strict school administrator the teachers taught I was rude or being a bully. But when I left the school , all of them started doing rubbish it was then it dawn on the owner of the school that I was really a none nonsense school admin. Till today she keeps using my name as a reference. Make Una Dey calm down sometimes.!”

Iamderachris_ said:

“Make Fred sef change!!! Alot of complaints about him isn't a good thing. You can't be treating people bad and expect them to keep quiet on it. Oga change!! Na for em house em be film lord. Na so so complain everywhere about him.”

Emenikemustshine wrote:

“Fred is the only actor that when he’s acting he will be like hey you make up🥸 turn around and face the wall and you make up assistants go outside and also you camera assistant go outside 😂azin ehh, almost everybody go leave because say him dey act wetting others never act before please @etinosaofficial you did well by telling him the truth ma 👏 shout-out to you!!!”

Stanley Ontop announces Chijioke Ike's death

In other Nollywood news, Legit.ng reported that the death of Nollywood producer and marketer, Chijioke Ike, was announced by his colleague, Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop.

In the post on his Instagram page, he shared the picture of late Chijioke Ike and stated a few details of what happened to the vibrant man.

He disclosed that the marketer went for a family meeting, and he slumped and died during the gathering.

Source: Legit.ng