Ace Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has sparked a massive outburst online with her post mourning the passing of young singer Mohbad

Toyin Abraham's post calling for justice while mourning Mohbad is coming nearly six days after he was buried

Fans have reacted to the movie star's post, slamming it as ingenuine, fake, late and a forced reaction because of the public outcry against it

Over the last seven days since the young street-pop artist Mohbad died, there has been absolute chaos online as the fans seek justice for his tragic death.

Ace Nollywood star Toyin Abraham, who had been mute about Mohbad's death and his hasty burial, finally broke her silence on Sunday, September 18, calling for justice.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham gets dragged for mourning Mohbad six days after his passing. Photo credit: @toyinabraham/@iammohbad

Toyin noted that Mohbad's death has opened many shocking, complex underlying stories that all sound hard for her to believe.

I was in denial - Actress says she didn't believe Mohbad is dead

The Nigerian filmmaker further shared that she was in denial and couldn't grasp that the young singer was truly gone.

She went on to call on the necessary government parastatals to do their job and get the justice Mohbad deserves.

Read an excerpt of Toyin's comment mourning the singer. She said:

"I was in denial, I couldn’t come to terms or use ‘was’ for you Imole. I really want to wake up from the dream. Your death has opened a lot of shocking, complex, and unbelievable underlying stories that sound so hard to let go."

See Toyin's post below:

Fans bash Toyin Abraham's post mourning Mohbad

See how netizens reacted to Toyin's post mourning Mohbad:

@IdigohC:

"Rip to legend ️. Why are y’all just speaking out now."

@Diamondarl:

"Vessel of influence please go and pay Tinu her money."

@bashir_ashura:

"Please when are you paying @tinugrills her 40k? Haba."

@Inno4Chi:

"Na now this one wake."

@47kasz:

"Uhm one idan food vendor said you are owing her in the quotes.. I don’t know if you have seen it."

@Tbillion40:

"Someone in your quote said you ate her food and you did not pay. You and your crew members ma."

@fadererah_:

"Lati 6 days ago . Rest In Peace Mohbad."

@somie_11:

"Since 6 days now na now u dey hear am ‍♀️. Justice for mobad indeed shey na Glo service abi wetin we go call am."

@Beautiranye:

"Call Asiwaju to help us get justice!"

