Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile, who was in a viral clip when Sam Larry assaulted Mohbad, finally breaks silence as he reacts to his mates' death

Zlatan got people talking as he released a tribute song for his recently deceased pal while laying heavy curses on whoever had a hand in his death

In the track, Ibile noted that life is very delicate, complicated and filled with evil people, which is why he lives a very guarded life

Nigerian singer and rapper Zlatan Ibile has stirred emotions online as he releases a tribute song to mourn his friend and industry colleague Mohbad's tragic passing.

Zlatan, who was very emotional in the tribute video, went all in for those who sent his friend to his early grave.

Singer Zlatan releases tribute song to mourn colleague Mohbad. Photo credit: @iamohbad/@zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Ibile lays heavy curses on Mohbad's killers

Recall that in one of the videos of Mohbad getting assaulted that emerged online days after his passing, Zlatan was seen in one where he was the one who stopped Sam Larry from attacking Imole.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ibile, in his tribute song, came gun blazing as he laid heavy curses on everyone who had a hand in the death of Mohbad.

While also calling for God's protection on his own life.

Listen and watch an excerpt from the tribute song below:

Fans react to Zlatan's tribute song

See how netizens reacted to Ibile's tribute song mourning Mohbad:

@DamilolaGame:

"This song dey touch my heart."

@PlogHomes:

"The thing about music is that even when you are no more, your music starts to make more sense and everything that people didn't pay attention to starts to come out. He sang it all in his lyrics and we missed it. So sad."

@Ayfresh14:

"Make he do fast and release am."

@AkinronbiDave:

"The sound of the sound makes it sound like a club banger rather than tribute."

@hizeekyoung:

“When fele le and tanko dey, God make I no go kick bucket, this part got me.”

@DreyMicheal1:

"This one enter ."

@abdulhaqq__:

"Sub those mofos for us Ibile."

@iamjshadow1:

"Almost my eyes don full ."

Video of Mohbad checking out his dream car goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral clip of Imole being seen at an auto dealership to check out his dream car days before his tragic death.

A clip of Imole at the car loft checking out a Range Rover Velar in different colours further stirred more emotions online.

The owner of the car dealership revealed that Mohbad told him he was coming to balance and pick up the car on Friday, September 15, 2023, only to die three days before.

Source: Legit.ng