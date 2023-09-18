Paul Okoye of Psquare recently shared his take on the music industry amid his colleague Mohbad's death

Paul, who queried what he was missing about the industry, said he thought it was about making good music and money

The singer's comment has further stirred reactions as many continue to call for justice over Mohbad's death

Mohbad's death continues to unveil different controversies and rumours about the Nigerian music industry.

Many netizens, including some celebrities like Paul Okoye of Psquare, also known as Rude Boy, seem to be surprised about the controversies that have emerged on social media.

Paul Okoye wonders what changed in the music industry.

Paul wondered what the industry had turned into as he thought it was for making music, money and living a good life.

He wrote:

"I thought it was all about good music, making money and living a good life.... WT Am i missing."

Netizens react as Paul Okoye shares his take on the music industry

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

db_naturals_:

"Go straight to the point and condemn evil, call the perpetrators out with your full chest no dey beat around the bush."

_.blessinge:

"Please, where are Sam Larry families? I’m asking for a friend."

mariomakez_:

"May D bad Labels be exposed."

okwima:

"Pot calling kettle black ,rest oga."

oluwafemco_rst:

"We are giving the police department and the federal government 7 Days to do something or else make street do something."

obi_teddy_official:

"How did u guys treat May d?"

moblackmamba_:

"You better stop acting like you don’t know mr Rudy… y’all kept quite and didn’t want to sign the good talented champ out there…."

_lea478:

"Make this one rest no be politics matter be this."

swankytee224a:

"OMO wetin this one Dey write ni if you wan stand for mohbad stand which one be say you Dey come with parable."

Seun Kuti drags Nigerians for idolising gangsters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Seun Kuti also reacted to Mohbad's death.

However, while some celebrities took to social media to call for justice over the late singer's death, Seun said he wouldn't join Nigerians in scapegoating anyone.

Seun also dragged Nigerians for idolising gangster lifestyles in the country as he reacted to claims about him being scared of Sam Larry.

