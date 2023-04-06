Toyin Abraham got fans and colleagues rolling on Instagram with a new post she shared

The actress shared a loved-up photo with her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and in the caption, gushed over him

Toyin, in the second slide, then shared a short clip of a man who refused to play along with his wife's lie

Toyin Abraham takes no day off when it comes to gushing over her husband or simply showing him off.

On her Instagram page, the filmmaker, who faced harsh criticisms during the elections, shared a new photo with her man and affirmed that he is her husband for what will be the umpteenth time.

Toyin Abraham shared a hilarious video as she gushed over her husband. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

The second slide in Toyin's post had a short clip of a woman who lied about how her husband 'met' her. However, the man refused to play along as he had a funny expression.

See the actress' post below:

Netizens react to the post

its_fisayomi:

"2nd slide got me rolling on the floor."

realwarripikin:

" 2nd slide took me up the way d husband make dat sound."

jesuajoke:

"Seeing you guys together makes me happy. Your home is blessed, slide two "

ayabaoduoye:

" second slide"

biodunstephen:

"Lovely couple❤️❤️"

fayomicecilia:

"In the name of Jesus, your home will not be scattered."

pearlgallerycollections_:

"If them no believe the second slide make them rest "

theajadiolajumoke':

"That’s second slide is what Buoda mi Kola @kolawoleajeyemi can do"

abeniabdulwahab:

" I bet @kolawoleajeyemi will do the same hmmm "

folukedaramolasalako:

"I go love omay God continue to bless ur home ❤️❤️❤️"

abimbolatina:

"Second slide Men no Dey play along "

topsy_tinnyhair:

"@toyin_abraham you are too beautiful and friendly maI saw your at Gtbank in Lekki."

bukaswalter_official:

"Lolz da last slide too weak me oo...but e no really matter❤️"

Toyin Abraham replies critic who said no one would watch her next movie read

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham supported the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu despite the criticism that trailed her action.

In response to a netizen who warned her of the consequences of her choice, she declared that she is not a social media actress.

The drama started after the netizen identified as Erica stated that should Toyin release another movie, the actress would watch it alone.

