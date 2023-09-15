Top Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently got emotional after meeting her old school mate on set

In the viral video, the movie star was surprised to see someone who knew her from her primary school days

Toyin Ahraham’s meeting with someone from her past moved her to tears and Nigerians reacted to the touching video

Popular Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham recently met an old schoolmate under unexpected circumstances.

In the video which was posted on Tiktok by @ayonitemi7248 the movie star was on set when another woman struck up a conversation with her.

The video showed the woman telling Toyin Abraham that she had schooled at Oba Akenzua Primary School located in Second Cemetary, Benin. The actress noted that she also went to the school when she was a child.

Fans react as Toyin Abraham sheds tears after meeting old primary school mate on set. Photos: @ayonitemi7248

Source: TikTok

Toyin proceeded to ask the woman how she was able to recognise her considering she was just a girl of 8 during the time. The woman replied that even though she did not have a picture, she looked at the actress’ face and was able to recognise her.

The two women continued to converse with them holding hands at a point. Toyin was no doubt moved by the meeting and she was seen shedding a few tears.

See the clip below:

Reactions as Toyin Abraham meets primary school mate on movie set

The unexpected meeting between Toyin Abraham and her old school mate touched many hearts on social media. Some of them reacted to it by speaking on the surprises of life.

Read some of their comments below:

Perpetualhairextensions2:

“This will just make you thankful for the position you’re in. Kashamadupe.”

adore_by_ayeesha:

“I’m sure the emotions came from her thinking about how God has elevated her so far. Same beginning but d end is different. May God bless us d way we want .”

djollydee:

“That tears when you just feel grateful to God and how far he brought you. Knowing people you started off together still struggle for what you can't even imagine.”

karenthomat:

“She’s just an emotional person, cos the tears.”

all.thewayfrompluto:

“This life no balance.”

ifenkwechijioke:

“Omo the memory is a big deal. I can't even remember my primary school mates.”

love.chubi:

“What is emotional about meeting old school mate na, she even dey shed tears abegi.”

omisoreshina:

“This one life suppose change for the better aswear.”

Toyin Abraham's 43rd birthday

Legit.ng recently reported that Toyin Abraham turned 43 on Tuesday, September 5, and she was well celebrated by fans, colleagues and her family members.

In the photo to mark her special day, the actress rocked a beautiful ivory dress with details around the neck and bust area.

In a post on her page, the filmmaker threw netizens into a subtraction dilemma with how she announced her age.

Source: Legit.ng