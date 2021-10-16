2baba's first babymama Pero Adeniyi has shared more about being the perception that she is the problem in the singer's marriage

Pero stated that the last time she saw Annie was in 2019 and she advised the mother of two to be a good wife and work on her marriage

The mother of three said she was shocked when she read on social media that Annie's outburst was about her

In an exclusive interview with Stella Dimokorkus, 2baba's babymama Pero Adeniyi stated that it's been four months since she spoke to the singer.

According to her, she stayed away from Annie and 2baba's marriage because of issues like the one that happened.

Pero stated that Annie knows she is not in contact with the singer because the actress keeps a tab on her activities with 2baba.

Pero shares her own side of the story as she speaks on Annie and 2baba. Photos: @perosaiyemi, @annieidibia1

Pero Adeniyi speaks her truth

Speaking on the viral video with 2baba's cousin and her friends, Pero said they know the truth about the situation of things. According to her, they are the ones who can explain the reason they called her the unshakable first lady.

On why Annie said 2baba ran to the US to see her, Pero said Annie knows she is not in contact with the singer.

She said,

"Why am I her easy target to gain sympathy online? why try to make me responsible if your marriage is failing? I dare her to bring out any evidence of me and Tuface together as a couple? There is even no relationship at all."

Pero noted that she would be mentally sick if she is still after 2baba at her present stage. The mother of three stated that she is in a relationship and at peace with herself.

She added,

"I heard that anybody around Tuface that calls my name becomes an automatic enemy to Annie....Is everyone supposed to hate me because she does? She fights his friends who are nice to me...I am like for Chrissake, you are a wife, face your marriage and leave me out o."

Read snippets of her interview below:

Nigerians react

t4taaz:

"Me i sha like this babe’s maturity."

__certifiedlovergal:

"Stella please conclude this interview by also interviewing the alleged husband 2face and the distraught wife Annie let's all confirm Pero's lies and truths. One love."

ogesilva:

"He might be seeing someone else and it's not Pero."

pharmfinder:

"Nothing about that video showed you were upset aunty! U loved it!!!! U could have warned them to delete or stop it!"

ms_eninka:

"Am I the only one that thinks there is no “boyfriend” anywhere?‍♀️ Anyways me I run when I hear a man has baby mama somewhere o, that ministry isn’t for me abeg. Dating a guy without kids/baby mama is already hard enough abeg."

enny_kings:

"You are advising her on how to be a good wife and make her marriage work? That's rich oooo"

francy_organics_:

"Your boyfriend your boyfriend..... Pls make una just marry and stop giving Annie HBP."

quteuche:

"Okay she has confirmed, he wasnt married to her right?"

hey.adaeze:

"I believe her....Annie should face her marriage. They have 3 kids together and she's always going to be in Tuface's life. I wish Pero happiness really."

They can never kill my vibe

2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, appeared to be trying to lead a happy life despite her incessant marriage troubles with her man.

In a post on her page, the actress seemed to be without worries as she dressed up in a fashionable outfit to hang out with her big brother.

The mother of two rocked a green-themed outfit and was seen dancing to Ayra Starr’s hit song, Bloody Samaritan.

