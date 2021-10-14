Nigerian actress and 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, appears to be leaving her marriage troubles behind her

The mother of two was recently spotted dancing excitedly to a song just as she stepped out with her big brother

This is coming just days after her husband 2baba and his babymama, Pero, took a trip to Abuja at the same time

2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, appears to be trying to lead a happy life despite her incessant marriage troubles with her man.

In a new post on her page, the actress seemed to be without worries as she dressed up in a fashionable outfit to hang out with her big brother.

The mother of two rocked a green-themed outfit and was seen dancing to Ayra Starr’s hit song, Bloody Samaritan.

Annie Idibia hangs out with brother after 2baba's trip to Abuja on same day as babymama Pero. Photos: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Annie appeared to be sending a message with her choice of song seeing as it was said many times that ‘they could never kill her vibe’ as she danced happily.

In her caption, the actress explained that she loved the energy the song carried.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Annie Idibia’s happy disposition led to some internet users sharing their thoughts. Legit.ng gathered some of their comments below:

Therealballars:

“One and only Mama Idibia we recognize.”

Rikkies_chops_n_meals:

“Way to go queen. Nobody can kill ur vibes. Turn up . Turn up baby gurl.”

Vitu911:

“ The Strongest Woman, do you mama be happy ..”

Elosicyril:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ my dear nobody fey kill your vibe Nne... Life is temporal... Enjoy it.”

Belynda_arthur:

“I'm glad you pulled through.”

Nice one.

Fans react to Pero’s arrival in Abuja on same day as 2baba

Weeks after Annie Idibia called out her husband 2baba for travelling to America to see his babymama, Pero has landed in Nigeria.

In fact, the mother of four is currently in Abuja. Coincidentally, the African Queen singer is also in Abuja.

2baba had shared a video showing the moment he met with Sola Sobowale in Abuja. According to the singer, he attended a Senate hearing over copyright issues with some colleagues in the industry.

Meanwhile, Pero reposted a video of her friend who welcomed her to the city on her Instastory. She then expressed her love for the beautiful city of Abuja.

Source: Legit