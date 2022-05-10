Korra Obidi's sister, Nancy has apologised for the role she played in her marriage and called out her husband Justin Dean

Nancy said she has been the one urging her Korra to remain silent in the abusive marriage with Justin and revealed how he is in every blogger's dm

The drama between the dancer and her husband has been dragging on for months and it appear Nigerians are already tired as they told the sisters to rest

The sister of popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi, Nancy, shared a video to narrate the role she played in sustaining and maintaining peace in her sister's marriage.

Nancy who is also married publicly apologised to Korra and maintained that she was partly one of the reasons the dancer got to where she is in her marriage.

Korra Obidi's sister apologises to her. Credit: @nancyumeh_ @justindean @korraobidi.

Source: Instagram

She also made it known that she pleaded with Justin for about four hours to bring down a controversial post about their marriage and he insisted on not taking it down. She stated:

"We wanted to settle it, they've been fighting all through the marriage and he insisted on not settling this. He wanted to get the public on his side.

"I need you people to leave my sister alone, I'm supporting her with my full chest I'm also apologising for trying to silence her, I am the reason for her silence."

Nancy further revealed that:

"I kept that marriage for 4 years every issue they had, I had to settle it. I block Justin for 2 years because I got tired. I did try."

She finally made it known that Justin is trying to sue and silence her in her own country.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to Korra's sister video

Social media users have reacted differently to Korra's sister's video about the dancer's marriage and her husband.

Korra Obidi claims her husband stole from her

The popular Nigerian dancer who has been facing marital disputes with her husband Justin went online to call him out.

In a video reshared by @instablog9ja, Korra accused her husband of taking her $5000 (N2,075,950) she mistakenly sent into their joint PayPal-linked account.

She said that she never knew it was the account that was still linked to PayPal when she sent the money there.

