Nigerians have expressed displeasure after a video of 2baba's babymama Pero Adeniyi was spotted online

Pero, who recently got back from the US, was with 2baba's cousin and another friend who called her the singer's first wife

The mother of three was spotted laughing an playfully telling her friends to stop the joke they were telling

Social media has been buzzing since 2baba's first babymama Pero Adeniyi landed in Nigeria.

Recently, a friend of Pero called Lucy Ogah posted photos with her on Facebook and declared the singer's baby mama as the 'unbothered, unshakeable and unmovable first lady.'

2baba reacts to the drama of Pero Adeniyi and his cousin. Photos: @official2baba, @lindaikejoblogofficial

Source: Instagram

That comment did not go down well with many Nigerians who noted how disrespectful such was to Annie, the legal wife of 2baba.

Shortly after then, a video showing Pero, a cousin of 2baba and another friend was spotted online. The women were spotted hailing Pero as the unbothered first lady. 2baba's cousin was heard saying his babymama was also from his hometown Otukpo in Benue state

Another lady recording the video was heard saying the other ladies standing with Pero came to check up on her while referring to her as their wife.

One of the ladies then boldly stated that Pero is 2baba's first wife. In reaction to that, Pero left their midst as she laughed and jokingly hid herself from the camera.

Watch the video below:

2baba seemed to have spotted Pero's video with her friends and read the reactions to it on social media as he took to his Instastories to share a video with his wife Annie.

The singer captioned the video with a lyric from his hit song “only me”. He wrote “no go tell anybody say you see…..4 hia."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

veronicasdaughter:

"This is his reaction? Wetin e mean??? 2Baba doesnt talk much no mean say he cannot set the record straight. This is highly disrespectful to his wife. Marriage no be by force."

thedeltabeauty:

"Tuface don do small something for Pero Head."

tufab:

"Somebody said you people should not put mouth in his family business yet y’all keep stressing. Na wa oo! You dey find X for Wetin no consign u."

yendishomebargains:

"But small talk from brymo, baba #sorosoke ,the type of disrespect some men dish out to women ehn ,its total fnvkery."

juicy_purity:

"Some relatives like to worship money eeh.. E fit be say pero dey pay wella. 2baba has made his choice, biko pero Rest!!"

_iamashiningstar_:

"This baby mama is shameless! Omo! Respect yourself please."

just_one_adepeju:

"It’s always the ladies in the family going against their fellow lady just because she got married to a man in their family."

ayamwealth:

"Omo........whatever you do in this life pls pray n make sure your sister inlaws n brother inlaws love u oo..... ewey...This marriage thing come dey fear me more more oooo."

2baba's babymama Pero reacts to the drama in the singer's marriage

Pero Adeniyi finally spoke out on the lingering marital crisis in the home of the singer. The mother of three who has been dragged by many for meddling into the peaceful marital home of 2Baba has penned a heartfelt opinion on the ongoing saga.

She stated that if she speaks her truth, nobody will believe her. Noting that her truth is special to her, Pero said she would guard it.

According to her, the truth would soon be out for everyone to see.

Source: Legit