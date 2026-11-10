Fashion designer CEO Luminee shared an AI - generated photo of herself , Baba Ijesha, and their son dressed in Catholic religious outfits

The image, posted ahead of their son's birthday on November 12 , showed Baba Ijesha as a priest and Tokunbo dressed as a nun

The post drew sharp criticism from social media users who accused the couple of disrespecting the Catholic faith

Fashion designer Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, known professionally as the CEO Luminee, has found herself at the centre of an online storm after posting an AI-generated family photo that many found offensive.

The image, shared on social media ahead of their son's birthday on November 12, featured her husband, Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha, dressed in a Catholic priest's cassock, while Luminee herself appeared in a nun's habit. Their young son was also included in the photograph.

CEO Luminee faces backlash after sharing an AI-generated family photo of Baba Ijesha in Catholic priest and nun outfits. Credit: ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

While a portion of commenters appreciated the creativity of the concept, the overwhelming response was one of disapproval. Critics argued that Catholic religious garments carry deep spiritual significance and should not be used as props in a playful digital photoshoot, regardless of artistic intent.

Several users called on Luminee to delete the post and show greater sensitivity towards the beliefs of others.

Netizens criticise CEO Luminee and husband Baba Ijesha's ouftit. Credit: ceolumineeofficial

Source: Instagram

Reactions to CEO Luminee and Baba Ijesha's outfits

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read them below:

@jirneepharh wrote:

"You had over 1 million outfits to use for this. Why use the one people hold sacred?"

@miss_odewumi commented:

"The outfit is inappropriate"

@_fappsss reacted:

"Una two just Dey somehow …stop it ridiculing the Cassock, it's not right, Rev Fr or Sr Dey born? Nawa for una oo"

@st.margaretofficial wrote:

"This is wrong, using a Catholic priest and nun outfit is out of place and ridicule of the Catholic Church… this is so wrong!"

@lady_helen28 commented:

"Please don't insult our catholic faith. Delete this"

@the_lady_mo_ shared:

"This is really very silly of you... You have no respect for religion… the roman Catholics won't be pleased with this. You can be creative without this show of shame you just put up. Wisdom is profitable to direct. Have sense!!!"

The backlash has reignited a broader conversation about the limits of creative expression, particularly when it intersects with religious symbolism. Many of those who criticised the post acknowledged the couple's right to celebrate their child's birthday in a unique way, but maintained that borrowing sacred imagery for entertainment crosses a clear line.

CEO Luminee had not publicly responded to the criticism at the time the reactions began circulating widely online.

The picture of CEO Luminee and Baba Ijesha that sparked uproar is below:

Daddy Freeze taunts Baba Ijesha

Legit.ng also reported that media personality Daddy Freez mocked Baba Ijesha after he welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months following his release from prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng