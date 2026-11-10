The United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Singapore each pay military recruits at different entry-level rates

Some countries calculate recruit pay annually, while others use monthly or even daily rates depending on service type

Naira equivalents of each country's recruit salary reveal significant differences in what armed forces pay new personnel

Each country has a defence or security agency responsible for protecting its territory against external threats and maintaining peace and security within its borders.

A country's military is generally divided into three main branches: the army, navy and air force. These branches work together to defend the nation and protect its citizens.

How much Army recruits earn in 5 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ikholwadia/Ian Forsyth

Source: Getty Images

Recruit salary in UK, US, and Canada

In this article, Legit.ng examines how much military recruits earn in five countries: the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore.

The focus is on the salaries paid to entry-level personnel and trainees in their respective armed forces.

1. Salary of recruits in UK Army

In the UK military, personnel are divided into commissioned and non-commissioned officers. As they gain experience and meet the requirements for promotion, they can move up to higher ranks and earn more.

For non-commissioned personnel, Private is the lowest rank. Soldiers at this level are sometimes referred to as recruits, particularly when discussing their early stages of military service.

According to the published figures, Privates earn £27,282 (N49,371,662) annually.

Personnel in higher ranks receive larger salaries. The figure above represents the annual basic pay for Privates and does not include bonuses or allowances.

Full list: Army recruits' salaries in 5 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sean Murphy

Source: Getty Images

2. Salary of recruits in US military

Like the UK, the United States military has different ranks, with personnel generally earning more as they progress through the ranks.

The lowest enlisted rank in the US Army is Private (E-1). This is the entry-level rank for enlisted personnel.

According to the salary figures, a Private (E-1) earns $25,297.20 (N34,057,367) per year.

The amount is the annual basic pay for personnel at this entry-level rank. Soldiers who rise to higher ranks, such as captain, major, and colonel, receive higher pay.

UK, US, Australia reveal military recruits' pay. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Brian Kennedy

Source: Getty Images

3. Salary of Army recruits in Canada

The Canadian Armed Forces publishes the monthly salary range for recruits serving in the military.

According to the figures on its official website, recruits earn between C$4,337 and C$5,484 (N4,133,620 to N5,226,833) per month.

Beyond their salaries, members of the Canadian Armed Forces are entitled to several benefits. These include paid vacation, pension benefits and healthcare coverage, including dental and vision care.

4. Salary of recruits in Australia

The Australian Defence Force has different pay arrangements for recruits, depending on whether they are joining as full-time personnel or as members of the reserves.

According to the published figures, a full-time recruit earns an annual salary of A$62,333 (N58,064,856).

However, recruits serving in the reserve category are paid differently. Their earnings are calculated daily, with the published rate standing at A$170.78 (N159,040) per day.

This means that the amount paid to Australian recruits depends on the type of military service they undertake.

UK, US, Singapore publish military recruits' salaries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kandl

Source: Getty Images

5. Salary of recruits in Singapore Army

In Singapore, individuals undergoing military training are commonly referred to as trainees. They receive a monthly allowance while serving their national service.

According to the published figures, trainees earn between S$755 and S$790 (N795,846 to N832,717.34) per month.

The amount they receive depends on the applicable training or service category. In addition to their monthly allowance, personnel may also enjoy other benefits provided under Singapore's national service system.

UK publishes soldiers' yearly salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom had published the annual salaries of its Army personnel across different ranks.

The official figures showed how much recruits, privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants earn yearly, with their salaries stated in British pounds.

Source: Legit.ng