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“These Girls Will Make You Do Anything”: Flavour’s Dance Video With Daughters Sparks Reactions
Celebrities

“These Girls Will Make You Do Anything”: Flavour’s Dance Video With Daughters Sparks Reactions

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Nigerian highlife singer Flavour shared a video of himself joining a viral dance challenge alongside his two daughters on Instagram
  • The father-daughter clip, posted on November 9, 2026, was captioned with a line that quickly resonated with fans online
  • Viewers flooded the comments with emotional and humorous reactions, with some opening up about their own fathers

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Nigerian highlife star Flavour is proving that fatherhood comes before everything else, including his cool factor.

The singer, whose real name is Chinedu Okoli, posted a video on his Instagram stories on November 9, 2026, showing himself joining a popular dance trend alongside his daughters Gabrielle and Sofia.

Nigerian singer Flavour participates in a viral dance challenge with his daughters Gabrielle and Sofia
Flavour shares a playful father-daughter moment as he joins his daughters in a trending dance challenge. Photo: 2niteflavour
Source: Instagram

Flavour captioned the video:

"These girls will make you do anything."

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The clip shows the trio taking on the challenge side by side, with the energy of a family genuinely enjoying a moment together rather than performing for the camera.

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It is the kind of content that travels fast online, and this one was no exception.

This is not the first time Flavour has let the public in on his life as a dad.

The singer has previously shared dance videos and other family moments featuring his daughters, building a reputation as a father who is actively present in his children's lives despite the demands of a prominent music career.

The November post followed that same pattern, drawing viewers into a lighthearted father-daughter exchange that many found hard to scroll past.

Watch Flavour dance with his daughters in the X video below:

Fans react to Flavour’s dance with his daughters

The video stirred up more than just admiration for the artist. Several viewers responded with comments that went beyond the usual praise, touching on personal memories and emotions.

@ayooladavid722 wrote:

"That's children for you"

@Justfunandgist commented:

"A man and his daughters, the bond and love is always strong. I miss my dad when I was young. Now e no just send me again"

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@henryszn2 said:

"He's doing what he's supposed to do as a father"

@aice101010 shared:

"I just dey miss my papa 💔😭"

@naija2capeblog added:

"Daddy duties come with no negotiations😂. Flavour is clearly enjoying every second of it no doubt!😁❤️"
Highlife singer Flavour bonds with daughters Gabrielle and Sofia in a viral dance video
Flavour showcases his playful side as he takes part in a popular dance trend with his daughters. Photo: 2niteflavour
Source: Instagram

Flavour recounts his past addiction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Flavour explained during a TikTok live session that he battled an addiction to self-pleasure for about two years.

He said the habit intensified after a friend introduced him to Mapouka dance videos and left him feeling ashamed, prompting him to seek help from his mother's pastor through a 21-day fasting and prayer programme.

Flavour added that a bassist later paid for him to have intimacy with a woman at a brothel, after which he began making weekly visits and said the experience helped him overcome the addiction.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng

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