Toluwanisings’ funeral video sparks reactions over the appearance of his widows

A video from Toluwanisings' funeral service captured his widow, Elizabeth, visibly overcome with grief as she was consoled by another woman

The late singer was laid to rest at his residence in Ibadan, with mourners gathering to pay their final respects

Fans and followers flooded social media with prayers and messages of support for his widow and children

A video from the funeral service of late Nigerian singer Toluwanisings has stirred deep emotion online, showing his widow, Elizabeth, in tears as she was comforted by another woman at the ceremony.

The footage, filmed indoors amid a packed gathering, captured the widow seated and visibly heartbroken, while an unidentified woman beside her offered comfort.

Toluwanisings’ widows draw attention as new funeral video sparks reactions. Credit: @tolwuanisings

Source: Instagram

The solemn atmosphere of the event was apparent throughout.

Legit.ng had previously reported that the singer was laid to rest at his residence in Ibadan.

Mourners rally around Toluwanisings' wife

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with many users expressing grief and concern over Elizabeth's condition.

Several observers noted that she appeared to have lost weight, adding another layer of worry to an already painful public moment.

Watch the moment Toluwanisings' widow was consoled at his funeral service:

Fans Pray for Toluwanisings' Family

The outpouring of sympathy in the comments section reflected how deeply the singer's passing had touched people beyond his immediate circle.

@estherijewere wrote:

"She's lost so much weight. 😢 God, please strengthen and comfort her. Olorun Oko opo, Duroti, please hang in there. 🙏🏿❤️. Stay strong for your children"

@melissa_okani_ reacted:

"Life is not fair!!!!"

@tobamemmanuel commented:

"😮😮😮OMG, how will this wound heal?"

@smileymaggie_2 wrote:

"God, please comfort Dami!!!!!!! Place the right people around her this period and holyspirit wrap your arms around her!"

@omolade_01_06 shared:

"I can't even describe the thoughts and feelings running through one's mind this moment. Everything will look hopeless and dim, But In all, God says he's the husband of the Widow. He will always be with you Ma; he will comfort and strengthen you. It's well😢"

@thubia2024 added:

"I feel so bad for his wife. Toluwanising is her first and only love, may God straighten her👏👏. Family and friends should always show her love because this is very hard for her😢"

@esoarang said:

"God, please continue to comfort and strengthen her and the children!🙏🏽🙏🏽.🥲"

Toluwanisings’ widows spark online debate after footage from his funeral emerges. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Video from Toluwanisings' burial surfaces

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, November 9, 2026, Toluwanisings began his final journey as he was laid to rest in a private burial ceremony at his family home.

Pallbearers in black suits carried his white casket, while trumpeters led the procession to the hearse. The burial followed a brief funeral service at an event centre, after which family members and loved ones gathered to bid him a final farewell.

The singer died after slumping at his residence a few weeks ago, and his death stirred family drama that lingered till it was settled by the police in Oyo State.

Source: Legit.ng