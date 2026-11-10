Indonesia's immigration authority published details of five distinct investor visa categories open to foreigners from eligible countries

Each visa allows stays of up to five or ten years, covering everything from company formation to capital market investments

One of the five categories is specifically tied to Nusantara, Indonesia's newly designated capital city of the archipelago

Indonesia has outlined five separate investor visa categories available to foreigners who qualify to invest in the country, with each option designed for a specific type of investment activity and offering stays of either five or ten years.

The details were published by Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration, covering visa codes E28B, E28C, E28D, E28F, and E28G under the country's investor visa framework.

Indonesia lists 5 types of investor visas available to eligible foreigners. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

5 investor visa categories in Indonesia

1. The first category, the E28B, targets individual foreigners who intend to establish a company in Indonesia. Applicants must meet the required issued capital or investment value as defined by immigration laws and regulations.

2. The E28C is designed for foreigners who wish to invest through capital markets. This covers the purchase of government bonds, shares in publicly listed companies, or mutual funds, all above a specified minimum value.

3. The third option, the E28D, applies to foreigners who will serve as board of directors or board of commissioners members in a branch or subsidiary of a foreign company being established in Indonesia.

4. A closely related category, the E28F, mirrors the E28D but applies specifically to companies being set up in Nusantara, Indonesia's capital city of the archipelago. Like the others, it is open to foreigners eligible to invest in Indonesia who will take up directorial or commissioner roles in a branch or subsidiary of an overseas parent company.

5. The fifth and final category, the E28G, covers foreigners who will act as a parent company's representative placed within a branch company operating in Indonesia.

Who can apply for Indonesia investor visas?

All five investor visa types are open to foreigners from any country that is eligible to invest in Indonesia, meaning access is not restricted to nationals of particular states. Each visa permits a stay of up to five or ten years, depending on the applicant's circumstances and the category applied for.

The publication of these categories provides a clearer picture of the pathways available to foreign investors looking to enter or expand into the Indonesian market, particularly those seeking long-term residency tied directly to business activity.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Who Indonesia Golden Visa is designed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Indonesia's immigration authority described the Golden Visa as a pathway built for talented individuals who meet defined criteria.

Specific eligibility requirements and application resources are available through Indonesia's official immigration portal, where interested applicants can review which visa type fits their profile before submitting online.

Source: Legit.ng