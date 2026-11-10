Nollywood actor Peter Ijagbemi has publicly defended President Bola Tinubu’s administration, describing the president as someone reviving Nigeria

The actor also offered sarcastic prayers for supporters of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, referencing their records in public office

Ijagbemi challenged Tinubu’s critics to provide evidence for allegations against the president and said he was proud of his political position

Nollywood Yoruba actor Peter Ijagbemi has made his political position clear after openly declaring support for President Bola Tinubu and defending his administration against criticism.

In a video circulating online, the actor described Tinubu as a leader who was reviving Nigeria while taking a swipe at supporters of opposition figures Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Ijagbemi also addressed accusations that his support for the president was driven by ethnic loyalty, saying he was proud of his stance.

Peter Ijagbemi describes Tinubu as a leader who was reviving Nigeria. Photos: @peterijagbemi/@abat/IG.

Source: Instagram

What Peter Ijagbemi said about Tinubu

Speaking in the viral video, the actor said he could confidently pray for his life to reflect the way Tinubu was allegedly reviving the country.

He added that he would not support a politician if he could not make such a prayer about the person's leadership.

Ijagbemi then turned his attention to supporters of Atiku and Obi, offering sarcastic prayers based on their previous experiences in public office.

He said:

“Now, I want to pray for you that is supporting Atiku, may the Lord make your life be the way Atiku treated Nigerians when he was a vice president. Now, you that is supporting Obi, I pray for you, as the Lord liveth, may your life be like the governance of Obi in Anambra State.”

Actor challenges Tinubu’s critics

The actor also questioned why Nigerians continued to criticise Tinubu, insisting that those making allegations against the president should provide evidence.

He said:

“If you’re calling me bigot as a Yoruba man for supporting, then I rock my bigotry with pride.”

Watch the X video of Peter Ijagbemi speaking about Tinubu here:

Reactions trail Peter Ijagbemi's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@mark18306 stated:

"Amen o!!!! May it be so and remain so !! As you prayed for it with your own mouth, I sun god accept your prayers and send it with my efiggi to the almight he prayed for it, When time come make people no donate if I hear say anybody donate, the curse go finish am follow you o"

@HEYZEEKEL shared:

"Na wah for all these people sha ooo. When hand meet am too now, him go dey shout say this one na cruise. Olaiya do pass this one, but he is struggling to live healthy. This one wey him acting career don nearly go into extinction"

Yoruba Actor Peter Ijagbemi Declares Support for Tinubu, Sends Prayers to Atiku, Obi Supporters

Source: Instagram

Saidi Balogun speaks out over attack for supporting Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saidi Balogun broke his silence after facing a wave of online attacks over his open support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The actor had posted videos on his social media pages showing him hosting campaign rallies in different parts of Nigeria on behalf of Tinubu, who is pursuing a second term in office.

Source: Legit.ng