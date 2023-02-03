Nollywood actress Toni Tones is calling out a financial institution after a huge chunk of money was allegedly wiped from her domiciliary account

The King of Boys actress in a Twitter post claimed that over N2.7 million went missing and she promised to take it up with the institution

Toni Tones’ post has since sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians with many sharing similar experiences with financial institutions in the country

Nollywood actress Gbemi Anthonia Adefuye aka Toni Tones is not enjoying the best of times at the moment as suggested by a post shared on her Twitter page.

The screen goddess seemed infuriated as she cried out over a huge chunk of money that allegedly went missing from her domiciliary bank account.

Actress Toni Tones blows hot, vows to show bank 'crazy'. Photo: @imtonitones

Source: Instagram

Without mincing her words, the King of Boys actress tagged the official handle of her financial institution and made it clear that she is missing $6000 (over N2.7 million).

Tones’ stated that the institution will be seeing ‘crazy’ if the matter isn’t addressed.

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react to Toni Tones’ plight

_iamsheila__ said:

"At this point..there are no banks in Nigeria,make every body go buy kolo..cos it’s just been nonsense upon nonsense lately."

olamiplus said:

"What’s going on with people’s legal fund missing in Nigeria ffs??"

luxuryhairbysheba said:

"A whole 6,000 dollars, if there’s any craze wey Pass Eniola salami own, make she unlock am abeg. I’m in support."

dolapo.peters

"How can they be stealing people’s hard earned money like this. I have seen so many cases on Twitter. This is crazy."

useful_herbs said:

"I’m just silently observing and noting what banks to avoid."

thefoodnetworknig2

"Y’all better start telling your place of work to start paying you in cash. Looks like our monies no safe for bank again ‍♀️."

Woman screams in bank after N600k went missing from her account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman went bananas in a bank after her account was compromised and N600k was removed from it.

The displeased market woman kept shouting at the top of her voice as she demanded that her money be returned.

She was previously doing her savings at home and switched to keeping all her money in the bank.

Source: Legit.ng