Tiannah Styling, the designer behind BBN's Mercy Atang’s AMVCA dress, has shared intriguing details about the creation of the stunning outfit.

The designer revealed the number of pins used to make the dress and the team of artisans who worked tirelessly on it.

Fans were excited about the news and took to social media to share their thoughts on the designer’s remarkable talent and the dress's impeccable look

Nigerian designer Toyin Lawani, the boss of Tiannah Styling, has shared some details about Big Brother Naija's former housemate Queen Mercy Atang’s dress for the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Award (AMVCA).

The award ceremony took place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Lagos State, where celebrities stepped out in their A-game on the red carpet.

Mercy Atang's designer gush over her dress to the AMVCA, makes vow to fans. Photo credit@tiannahplacemepire/@theunstopabletoyinlawani

Source: Instagram

In a social media post, Lawani shared details about the dress she designed for the reality star.

According to her, the dress was created using one million safety pins, and she proudly bragged about her creativity.

She mentioned that she has always been a trendsetter and that she turned real art into something beautiful with her creativity.

Toyin Lawani speaks about Mercy Atang's dress

The fashion icon also expressed amazement that many people didn’t realise it was safety pins that she used to craft the design.

Fans applaud Mercy Atang’s designer over details of her dress. Photo credit@queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Tiannah Styling went on to explain that it took a team of 16 artisans to carefully place the pins on the dress, with hours of planning and execution required to bring the vision to life.

She promised to share more details about the dress worn by the reality star, who got married last year with her fans.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Tiannah Styling's words

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the fashion designer. Here are comments below:

@phemyaaaa commented:

"When I saw this masterpiece in my mind I said is only tiannahsplacempire can do this, coming online now to see it on your page I knew it , you're too good."

@mirawhiteee shared:

"I keeping saying when it comes to KOF she’s unique. She can do whatever any stylist can do but i haven’t seen any other stylist that can do what she does like she does. I mean she too 4ckn good, Talented, creative name it to good."

@juliet_gabrielgwen reacted:

"Kof can do what other designers can do... But can other designers do what kof can do? What?"

@styled_by_korex wrote:

"I screamed Tiannah on M,ercy’s page without even checking the tag first."

@westybaba stated:

"Iyalaya won! tiannahsplacempire Steadily kinging on them. Pin this comment! Pun intended."

adebolanle101 shared:

"This is creative they wanna be lik you them no reach."

@khalisha_clothingsandmore commented:

"Recognising your signature without a caption is a flex o, take your flowers KOF, well done."

BBN's Mercy Atang speaks about dad-in-law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that reality star, Queen Atang, had continued to enjoy special attention from her father-in-law.

In a post online, she announced that her father gave her special work and shared what it was.

According to her, she was the one to chose who her brother in-laws would marry, and he encouraged ladies to send their CVS.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng