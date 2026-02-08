Fun videos from Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere's baby gender reveal party in Dubai emerged online

A viral video captured the fashion designer's emotional reaction after her baby's gender was made public

The lavish display, as well as the guests who showed up for the event outside Nigeria, ignited reactions

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James Atere, aka Veekee James, and her husband, Femi Atere, have shared videos from their lavish baby gender reveal party which took place in Dubai.

The couple flew friends and family to Dubai for their gender reveal and baby shower, as a clip of them onboard a plane was also shared online.

Another video from the venue captured the white décor and balloons, as guests, including Veekee James and her husband, showed up in all-white outfits.

Veekee James, known for her luxurious gowns, shared clips on her social media pages, calling it the most beautiful event with their best support system.

A video captured the fashion designer and her husband's emotional reactions when pink flare popped up, signifying they were expecting a baby girl as their first child.

In a caption of the video, Veekee James wrote:

"3, 2, 1... and it’s a...? 🥹😩 On this day, our lives changed forever. 😩🙏🏼 Did you guess right?"

Recall that the fashion designer and her husband married in February 2024 and announced the pregnancy just days ago.

Legit.ng reported that the fashion icon had earlier announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child, sharing a pregnancy photo shoot that drew warm reactions from fans.

The video from Veekee James' baby gender reveal party in Dubai is below:

Reactions trail Veekee James' baby gender reveal

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments and reactions from social media users. Read them below:

HardeyNova said:

"Why the guy come run like that. Mumu."

dammy4trueluv said:

"I don't understand shey husband and wife never do scan to know the gender of the baby before? Why the husband con run."

Winneralways_0 commented:

"Na girl pikin them throw all this things for, what if na boy pikin na heaven them go go."

MindOfNaijaLife said:

"Veekee James really said 'Go big or go home' with this Dubai reveal. Everything about this is giving luxury, joy, and answered prayers. Truly a 'God did' moment for their family!"

ronkecarew commented:

"Lovely that she has loving and supportive people around Her. The girl na fashionista from the womb. Massive congratulations."

Haffiis commented:

"Shey them wan talk say them no sabi before them book flight and everything ni so why are they acting surprised Celebrity life no easy indeed."

Veekee James speaks about her pregnancy

Legit.ng previously reported that Veekee James shared a beautiful and emotional video with her fans showing how she and her husband discovered that they would soon become parents.

She revealed that they had been trying for a year, noting that while some people may have waited for years, no one should give up because God makes everything beautiful in His time.

The designer explained that she bought a pregnancy test kit and took the test, asking her husband not to check it while she went to shower.

