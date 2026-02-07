A Nigerian lady shared an interesting video capturing the moment she visited her boyfriend's house without his knowledge

In the now-viral video, she disclosed that she met another girl inside the house and, instead of confronting her, she chose to remain calm

The lady even joined the 'strange' girl to cook for her boyfriend, leaving many social media users surprised and in disbelief

A video showing a lady's unexpected visit to her boyfriend's house caught people's attention on social media.

The clip, which has since gone viral, captured an unexpected turn of events that left many viewers taken aback.

Lady joins her boyfriend's side chick to cook. Photo credit: @queen/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cooks with boyfriend's 'side chick'

The lady, known online as @queen, shared the clip on TikTok, where she spoke about her unannounced visit to her boyfriend's house.

Upon arrival, she discovered another girl in the house and opted to handle the situation calmly, rather than resorting to confrontation.

To the surprise of many, the lady chose to join the other girl in cooking a meal for her boyfriend, creating a rare yet intriguing scene.

A video of the duo cooking together in the kitchen, with the main lady smiling and seemingly unfazed, added fuel for the commenters.

She captioned the post:

"POV: You visited your boyfriend's house without telling him and met another girl. If we reach your turn, fight the girl."

Lady plays with her boyfriend's side chick, joins her to cook. Photo credit: @queen/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady cooks with boyfriend's side chick

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@millionaire said:

"I remember this happening to me. We gisted as if we've known each other for a long time. When we were done eating we decided to check his belongings and we found there money. It was quite a lot, we took half each up to now we're still friends."

@fila vik said:

"My sister done do video for this kitchen before guy waiting dey sup you dey use my sister play make i show her the video first."

@JOY Bae~ reacted:

"I’ve been in this kind of situation before funny enough the girl na my namesy we later turned bestie na so we use billing frustrate my guy."

@Obathelivingwater said:

"God will bless you both you people will go far in life. No be everything be fight, but as a man if I chop that food make I bend."

@Miss Diah said:

"So basically free soup and stew for you both, please pack the remaining noodles, pasta and cereal. No forget the milk and coffee."

@IVY reacted:

"It's at dis moment d relationship will die in my heart. No drama. My mind is so monogamous n territorial that d easiest wae to break up wit me is to give me glimpse of another woman. I walk away."

@𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐕𝐀𝐋 said:

"Fear go first grab am for preeq when him come meet una two for thesame kitchen. Baba appetite go just disappear."

@Awesome teevano added:

"Funny enough this happened to me over the weekend and they both know themselves we just laff over it cause am not official with any of them just talking stage."

See the post below:

Lady catches boyfriend cheating on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video of a woman who caught her boyfriend cheating on her via video call went viral.

The woman was video-calling her boyfriend and noticed someone else in the background.

Source: Legit.ng