Veekee James has shared the good news of her pregnancy with fans in a lovely video posted on her Instagram page

A few months ago, Legit.ng had reported that the fashion designer was already far along in her pregnancy after photos surfaced online

In the video, she flaunted her baby bump while her husband was seen rubbing her growing tummy

Fashion designer Victoria Atere, better known as Veekee James, has shared a lovely video announcing that she will soon be a mother.

The fashion icon and her husband tied the knot in a beautiful but private ceremony a few years ago, with photos and videos later surfacing online.

Fans excited as Veekee James and husband are expecting first baby. Photo credit@veekeejames

A few months ago, she sparked pregnancy rumours after photos of her and her husband on vacation emerged online, prompting fans to congratulate the couple.

In her recent post, Veekee James confirmed the good news, writing in the caption that they were two but are now three. She added that it could only be God’s doing as she gushed over the new addition to her family.

Veekee James shares video of pregnancy shoot

Veekee James also shared a lovely video from her pregnancy shoot. In the recording, the designer and her husband wore matching outfits as they shared affectionate moments.

Veekee James, hubby expecting first baby, fans drool. Photo credit@veekeejames

She was seen gently touching her growing tummy, while her husband later joined her in rubbing her protruding baby bump. Victor Thompson’s song God Has Done It played in the background.

The fashion icon also showed off the pregnancy scan of their unborn baby as she and her husband hugged each other in adorable moments.

Recall that when Veekee James’ friend, Prudent Okopi, welcomed her son a few months ago, many people prayed that Veekee James would be next.

However, some fans criticised those comments, asking people to mind their business instead of monitoring another woman’s womb.

Here is Veekee James' Instagram video below:

Fans react to Veekee James' video

Legit.ng complied reactions of fans as seen below

@victorthompson_ stated:

"All the Many Miracles and Testimonies we hear about, has found its way into our Homes. Thank you lord. Congratulations my Tribe."

@thecuteabiola commented:

"God is great !!!! God is sweet , God is wonderful. No one like God , God is enough , God is superb! How do I describe God again ? Chai ! This one too sweet, congratulations guys."

@enioluwaofficial commented:

"Congratulations my loveeee! Look at what our God has done and it is marvellous in our sight."

@chiomagoodhair said:

"The most beautiful reveal, congratulations guy."

@spyro__official shared:

"What we waited for has come to pass ,see what the lord has done."

@fummsy0116 wrote:

"God is good all the time. Congratulations Veekee and congratulations in advance to all TTC moms."

