Atiku Abubakar has signed a $1.2 million contract with a Washington lobbying firm to improve his image and expand engagement with US policymakers

The agreement included plans to counter narratives from the Nigerian government and promote his policy positions in the United States

The move came as internal divisions within the African Democratic Congress raised concerns about the party’s readiness for the 2027 elections

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has entered into a $1.2 million agreement with a United States lobbying firm in a move aimed at reshaping his public image and expanding his influence within American policy circles.

Documents filed with the US Department of Justice show that the Washington-based firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, will represent Atiku for a period of one year.

Atiku hires American lobbying firm to improve his chances of winning the 2027 election. Photo: FB/AtikuAbubakar

Source: Facebook

The agreement was executed in early March by the firm’s managing partner and Nigerian political associate Fabiyi Oladimeji, The Cable reported.

Contract targets US policy engagement

According to the filing, the firm is expected to help improve perceptions of Atiku among US officials while also addressing narratives put forward by the Nigerian government. Part of the engagement includes arranging meetings with members of Congress and officials within the executive branch.

“These activities include lobbying and government affairs engagement with Members of Congress, congressional staff, and executive branch officials concerning issues related to democratic governance, regional stability, economic development, and U.S. engagement with Nigeria and the broader West African region,” part of the contract details reads.

The firm will also provide advisory services on policy positioning and public communication. Its role extends to preparing briefing materials and facilitating outreach designed to inform stakeholders about Atiku’s policy direction.

Atiku is expecting to emerge ADC's presidential candidate in 2027 elections. Photo: FB/ABAT,AtikuAbubakar

Source: Facebook

Political stakes ahead of 2027 race

The development comes as Atiku remains a prominent figure in discussions around the 2027 presidential election. He is aligned with the African Democratic Congress, which is currently facing internal divisions that could affect its electoral readiness.

Recent decisions by the Independent National Electoral Commission have added to the uncertainty. The commission said it would no longer recognise factions within the party following a court ruling.

The lobbying firm has already indicated interest in raising concerns in Washington. It called on US President Donald Trump and lawmakers to take note of developments affecting Nigeria’s opposition landscape.

Atiku’s contract reflects a broader pattern of Nigerian political and business figures seeking representation in Washington. The federal government previously secured a $9 million deal with another firm to present its record on religious freedom issues.

Around the same period, private sector interests also pursued similar arrangements to strengthen ties between both countries. These engagements point to growing efforts to shape international opinion on Nigeria’s political and economic direction.

Atiku attempts to lobby US state department

In 2022 in the run-up to the last general election, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, October 25, departed Nigeria for the United States (US) to secure support from some top government officials ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Atiku and his campaign team in the US will make concerted efforts to lobby top officials, such as influential members of Congress, to get endorsement for the coming presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng