A video showing the moment Davido's daughter, Imade, won a singing competition went viral

One of the highlights from the event was when she received her prize; a gold medal and a cash prize of N100,000

Davido also reacted by FaceTiming his daughter after the competition, expressing pride in her achievement

On Saturday, February 7, 11-year-old Imade Adeleke, daughter of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Sophia Momodu, won her school's talent competition, securing a N100,000 prize.

Legit.ng previously reported a heartwarming video that showed Imade displaying her singing prowess on stage.

Davido's daughter Imade wins gold medal and cash prize in singing competition at her school. Credit: davido/imadeadeleke

After her performance, another video emerged online capturing the moment she was announced as the winner.

A clip showed her jumping ecstatically and hugging someone upon hearing the announcement.

Imade's performance also earned her a gold medal amid cheers from peers and teachers on a star-decorated stage. Her mother Sophia Momodu could be heard cheering her in the background.

Davido reacts to daughter Imade's win

The music star shared a screenshot from his video call with his daughter, who proudly showed off her medal. The DMW label boss expressed pride in his daughter.

"My superstar won her talent show school today, super proud of you, baby," Davido wrote in a caption.

Watch the Instagram video showing the moment Imade won the singing competition at her school below:

See a screenshot of Davido’s reaction to Imade’s victory below:

Davido expresses pride in his daughter after she won her school talent show. Credit: davido

Reactions as Imade wins singing competition

The video sparked positive comments from many Nigerians as they praised her innocence. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read some of them below:

jaysaks2 commented:

"She has her dad's kind of singing voice.. Congrats Imade. Sophia raised a princess."

yo_imk said:

"Sophia is doing a great job with this child! Looking at the trends….her hair, outfits, skin, manners, everything is age appropriate."

classic_barbie222 reacted:

"Congratulations imadeeeee.! Jamil’s smile is so contagious I love their sismance and bromance."

leo.is.friendly commented:

"They can call her anything but a bad mum how is she not minding her business when she’s putting a lot on her daughter stick to the plan Sophia

aw246annette commented:

"Sophia is such a great great mom the way she put time in taking care of imade need to be steady she is ready doing a great job.imade always look dress age appropriate.that is one of the thing I love about Queen Sophie!! Congratulations princess imade we your online auntie are so proud of you baby."

godownson31 said:

"At least she win Grammy wey her papa non win. A win for one is a win for all kudos."

wahalareporters commented:

"Normally isn’t it obvious that she will be the one to win… her school sure know how to draw traffic."

Davido watches daughter Imade's performance

Legit.ng previously reported that the DMW label boss touched hearts online when a video emerged of him attending his daughter Imade's school performance.

The video showed the musician seated with other parents, eagerly watching Imade and her friends take the stage.

Davido was comfortable and fully present, filming bits from the performance while his daughter confidently participated in a stage performance.

