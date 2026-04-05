Afrobeats superstar Davido opened up during a livestream, explaining how his early interest in politics has changed over time as he carefully weighed the risks to his name, career, and the goodwill he has built across the entertainment industry

The singer pointed to the struggles of other celebrities who moved into politics, noting that their transitions have not been very successful, and this reality has shaped how he now sees the political space

While discussing his future, the Unavailable crooner also revealed a surprising alternative path, which his love for movies and storytelling could have pushed him into if music had not worked out for him

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that his passion for politics has faded, saying he is now cautious about stepping into that space after watching how other entertainers struggled when they crossed into politics.

The Afrobeats superstar made the disclosure during a recent Twitch livestream with streamer Davrel, where he also spoke about the career path he would have chosen if music had not worked out.

Davido says he now sees politics differently and explains why he may not pursue it while revealing journalism as his alternative career path. Photo: Davido

Source: Instagram

Davido explained that he once had a strong interest in partisan politics, but the reality of how things play out and the legacy he has built in entertainment made him reconsider.

The Unavailable crooner noted that celebrities who tried to move from entertainment into politics did not find the transition smooth, and that observation has shaped his thinking.

Davido said:

“Before, I wanted to go into politics, but honestly, now, I see it two ways. All my years of goodwill, my name and my career, all the hard work and the fan base we have built, it is tricky because the way people look at things; the superstars that have gone into politics, the transition hasn’t really been successful.”

Davido shares why politics no longer appeals to him and reveals he would have become a journalist if music did not happen. Photo: Davido

Source: Instagram

The music star further explained that politics is a field that belongs to those who are fully dedicated to it, and that entertainers may not easily fit into that system.

“I feel like if you are a politician, you are a politician. It is like it is their business.”

When asked what career path he would have followed if he had not gone into music, Davido revealed that journalism would have been his choice.

OBO explained that his love for movies and storytelling would have pushed him in that direction.

“I like movies. I like watching movies. I would have been a journalist.”

Watch the video of Davido discussing his political ambition and career backup plan below:

Davido sues Sophia Momodu's die-hard fan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a social media user, Jennifer, who is a die-hard fan of Sophia Momodu, expressed her distress online after Davido took action against her.

In a post on her Instagram page, @Jenniferblockblog, she regretted her previous comments online and explained that she had been served with a lawsuit by Davido due to her support for his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Jennifer shared a screenshot of the lawsuit and stated that all she had been doing was representing Momodu's fans, insisting that she meant no harm and was only standing against the bullying Momodu had received.

Source: Legit.ng