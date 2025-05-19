10+ iconic Kate Beckinsale hairstyles that perfectly capture her hair evolution

Kate Beckinsale is celebrated for her iconic hairstyles that have inspired many in the fashion and beauty industry. From sleek ponytails and vintage waves to voluminous curls and chic updos, her looks have consistently inspired fashion and beauty trends. Whether on screen or at high-profile events, her ever-evolving hair choices reflect timeless glamour and modern sophistication.

Beckinsale's hairstyles such as brunette ponytail with a fringe (L), blonde textured shoulder cut (C) and relaxed waves (R). Photo: Joshua Blanchard, JB Lacroix, Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Most of the actress's iconic hairstyles are buns , especially those that are centre-parted with bangs.

, especially those that are centre-parted with bangs. Kate Beckinsale's hair down styles have waves, especially at the ends of her hair.

especially at the ends of her hair. Her iconic hairstyles include messy buns, relaxed waves, and a blonde textured shoulder cut hairstyle.

Kate Beckinsale’s short hairstyles that stole the spotlight

Kate Beckinsale is known for her iconic short hairstyles. Although the actress is best known for her long, voluminous waves, she has made a few appearances with short hair that made many turn heads due to the fresh and stunning look. Check below.

1. Blonde textured shoulder cut hairstyle

Kate Beckinsale's blonde textured shoulder cut hairstyle suits her face, giving her a chic look. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Kate Beckinsale's blonde textured shoulder cut makes her look more fashionable and iconic. It suits her face, giving her a chic look. Moreover, the soft, voluminous waves add a modern twist to her appearance. The blonde tones add brightness and dimensions to the layers, making her stand out, especially during her red carpets.

2. Wavy, dark, and light brunette shoulder-length

Kate Beckinsale wavy dark and light brunette shoulder-length hairstyle give her a fresh look. Photo: @katebeckinsale on Instagram (modified by author)

The actress's wavy, dark brunette, and light brunette shoulder-length hairstyle gives her a fresh look. The colour combination and a little bit of styling make her look astonishing. Her hair is centre-parted and one side is swept to the back of the ear, and the other side falls on her face. This hairdo is one of her most iconic hairstyles.

3. Light brunette centre-parted half-up, half-down hairstyle

Kate Beckinsale's light brunette centre-parted half-up, half-down hairdo strikes a balance between casual elegance and timeless femininity. Photo: Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)

Her light brunette, centre-parted, half-up, half-down hairdo gives her a striking look. This is one of the hairstyles that strikes a balance between casual elegance and timeless femininity. The actress has some curls at the tip of her hair, falling on her neck. Slicking the parted hair backwards gives her hair a stunning shape.

4. Dark brunette shoulder-length blowout with soft curls

Kate Beckinsale's dark brunette shoulder-length blowout with soft curls add a touch of elegance. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

This is also one of Kate Beckinsale's iconic hairstyles. The dark brunette shoulder-length blowout with soft curls is a true reflection of her style. She has styled one side of her hair behind her ear and the other side with a bang falling on her face.

The side bang opens her look nicely. Moreover, the curls at the tip of the hair add a touch of elegance and create a more voluminous look.

5. Dark and light brunette ponytail with a fringe

Kate Beckinsale's dark and light brunette ponytail and a fringe hairdo creates an astonishing combination. Photo: Joshua Blanchard (modified by author)

This is one of Kate Beckinsale's short up-do hairstyles. The dark brunette and light brunette combination is astonishing. She has a fringe that brings out her forehead perfectly and frames her face, adding a touch of sophistication. Moreover, wearing this hairstyle during an occasion will elevate your entire look, making you feel confident.

Kate Beckinsale’s hair bun looks that define red carpet elegance

The hair bun is one of Kate Beckinsale's iconic hairstyles. Known for its ease of creation and ability to keep hair out of the face while maintaining a polished look, it has become a signature element of the actress's red carpet elegance, especially when her hair is dyed. Check out some of her best hair bun styles below.

1. Light and dark brunette wavy centre-parted up-do

Kate Beckinsale's light and dark brunette wavy centre-parted up-do hairstyle radiates glamour and modern sophistication. Photo: Michael Tran

Her light and dark brunette wavy centre-parted up-do hairdo is also one of the hairstyles that perfectly capture her hair evolution. It radiates glamour and modern sophistication. The actress has pulled her hair up to the crown, creating a flower-like shaped bun. This fancy hairstyle is perfect for occasions like a wedding ceremony and date nights.

2. Chocolate brunette loosely tied bun with bangs and a hair bow

Kate Beckinsale's brunette bun with bangs and hair bow give her a more sophisticated look. Photo: @katebeckinsale on Instagram (modified by author)

Kate's hairstyle during the 2024 King's Trust Global Gala captures her hair evolution. She has a low bun tied loosely, making it appear larger. Moreover, the hair is centre-parted with some bangs falling on her face, giving her a more sophisticated look. The hair bow is tied around the bun, adding a touch of elegance. This hairstyle suits her face, making her look fashionable.

3. Messy up-do with face-framing

Kate Beckinsale's messy up-do with framing hairstyle is true proof that a messy bun can look classy and sophisticated. Photo: SC Pool

A messy bun can look gorgeous if styled properly. Kate Beckinsale's messy up-do hairstyle with face framing is a true proof that a messy bun can look classy. She has her locks loosely pulled and pinned to create a low bun. The face framing on both sides adds a chic look.

4. A low bun with a front bang

Kate Beckinsale's low bun with a front bang hairdo give her an effortless look. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Her brunette low bun with a front fringe gives her an amazing look. She has styled her fringe to make it an uneven size. The middle part of the fringe is shorter, while the ends are longer. Moreover, wispy bang gives her an effortless look because, looking at it, it requires low maintenance. The large size of the bun makes the shape of her head appear more stunning.

5. Messy bun

Kate Beckinsale looks effortlessly beautiful in her messy bun hairstyle. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Kate Beckinsale's messy bun gave her a sophisticated look when she attended the Chopard Art Dinner during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2023. She wore the low-maintenance dark and light brunette messy bun hairstyle with confidence. The actress looks beautiful in this low-maintenance hairstyle, suitable for all hair types.

6. High bun with curtain bangs

Kate Beckinsale's high bun with curtain bangs give her modern and timeless style. Photo: Jason Merritt

A high bun and a curtain bang is also one of the actress's iconic hairstyles that perfectly capture her hair evolution. She has her hair pulled up, twisted and pinned to the head to create a small bun. To ensure a modern and timeless style, she added curtain bangs to the hairstyle. Moreover, the curtain bangs draw attention to her eyes.

Kate Beckinsale’s hair down styles that showcase timeless beauty

Whether she styles them in loose, voluminous waves, sleek and straight, or parted softly in the centre, the hairdos look iconic, inspiring many who wish to have the same look. Below are some of her hair down hairstyles, including long light and dark brunette locks with waves.

1. Light brunette centre-parted wavy hairstyle

Kate Beckinsale's light brunette centre-parted wavy hairstyle captures her natural beauty. Photo: Rich Fury

Kate Beckinsale looks amazing in light brunette hairstyles. The centre-parted wavy hairstyle brings out her face and captures her natural beauty. This is a modern and timeless look that can be worn on formal occasions. Other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez are known for this iconic hairstyle. Jennifer Lopez wore this hairdo at the Deadline 2025 Sundance Film Festival Studio.

2. Light brunette slicked back hairstyle

Kate Beckinsale's light brunette slicked-back hairstyle makes her look appealing and sophisticated. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Kate Beckinsale's slicked-back hairdo is iconic. The brown and black colour makes it look more appealing and sophisticated. The actress has her hair styled to appear bulged upwards in the middle, and then combed to the back. Moreover, the fine texture of the hair makes it appear more enticing.

3. Relaxed waves

Kate Beckinsale's relaxed waves add texture and movement to her hair. Photo: JB Lacroix (modified by author)

Kate Beckinsale's brunette relaxed waves add texture and movement to her hair. She has styled this hairdo to look more sophisticated and elegant, complementing her face. The colour and texture of the hairdo make the look feel low-maintenance and polished, giving an appealing combination. This hairstyle is popular among celebrities like Hailey Bieber.

4. Centre-parted slicked back

Kate Beckinsale's centre-parted slicked back hairstyle embodies modern sophistication. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

This hairstyle embodies modern sophistication. Kate Beckinsale's centre-parted slicked-back hairdo gives her an astonishing look. She parts the hair at the centre and combs it back, reducing the hair volume at the crown. The hairdo emphasises her bone structure, especially the cheekbones and jawline, making her look appealing.

5. Straightened, slicked-back hairstyle

Kate Beckinsale's straightened, slicked-back hairstyle brings full attention to her face and bone structure. Photo: Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Kate Beckinsale's straightened, slicked-back hairstyle is also one of her iconic hairstyles. She has hair straightened, parted at the centre and combed to the back. The hairdo brings full attention to her face and bone structure. Moreover, it gives a sense of elegance and daring simplicity.

Did Kate Beckinsale cut her hair?

The actress, known for her signature long brunette hair, once cut it into a blonde bob. According to E! News, she debuted her dramatic transformation at the Roger Vivier holiday dinner on 6 December 2023, in Los Angeles.

Kate Beckinsale's hairstyles reflect her ability to effortlessly adapt to changing trends. She is also known for maintaining a sense of glamour through her hairstyles. Her evolving looks highlight her keen sense of style, making her an inspiration in the world of fashion and beauty.

