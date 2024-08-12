Fashion designer Veekee James is known for her masterpieces and she delivered again at the Miss World South Africa

She made the first outfit Bonang Matheba, the presenter of the beauty competition for the glamorous ceremony

In a video, she thanked God for giving her an amazing talent and recounted how Bonang reached out to her to make the stunning dress

Fashion designer Victoria James, Veekee James, has opened up about what it took her to make the first outfit presenter Bonang Matheba wore for Miss World South Africa on Saturday, August 10.

She noted that her source is God and she believes she can do all things through Christ which strengthens her.

Veekee James speaks about the process of making Bonang's dress. Image credit: @veekee_james, @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The hardworking 29-year-old revealed that she made Bonang's dress for the beauty pageant in the previous year (2023). When Bonang reached out to her three months earlier before the competition this year, she immediately went to work. It was the most difficult style she has ever made.

Bonang was proud of what the celebrity stylist did and she commended her dedication. She also stated that she would always come to Veekee to make more outfits.

The Akwa-Ibom state indigene shared how she was unable to get a perfect style for Bonang till a week before the event and she made the dress two days before the beauty pageant.

She also thanked her team for supporting her in making the blue, green, and gold mermaid off-shoulder dress which stunned netizens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Veekee James

Several netizens have hailed the celebrity stylist. See some of the comments below:

@enioluwaofficial:

"THE MET GALA. SOON!"

@esther_a.v_teacher:

"You sabi. You come get God wey oversabi. I’m so proud of you."

@dahmola:

"THIS IS ARCHITECTURE! You are that girl and more. Thank you for another moment. Onto the next."

@li_ekere:

"At this point, your mind should be insured my friend cos what."

@_chidinmagift:

"My eyes are all misty watching this. Your masterpieces are always beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng