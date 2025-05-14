Apart from the African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) being a night of recognition and reward for hard work, it is also one where many make impressive fashion statements

While most brought their A-game, some outfits stood out in the crowd, and one of them is BBNaija's Queen's dress, made by Tiannah

Toyin Lawani herself has now revealed a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the dress with ome million pins.

Self-acclaimed king of Fashion, Toyin Lawani, widely known as Tiannah, has shared a video of the creative process that went into making BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang's one million pins AMVCA dress.

If there's one thing about Toyin Lawani, it’s that she goes the extra mile to bring her clients' imaginations to life, and that is exactly what she did with Queen’s dress.

In the clip, sighted by Legit.ng, Toyin Lawani explained how she had got the pins that ended up turning black, and they had to source silver ones instead.

She went through the process of spraying them to get the exact colour they wanted, and it came out with perfection.

She also customized the fringes and other embellishments of the dress. It’s crazy to think that one million pins were actually used to achieve the final regal look of the dress, but in the end, Queen got exactly what they wanted. Fans have applauded Tiannah's creativity through and through.

Toyin wrote in her caption:

"Sorry it took so long ,the most creative Dress at the #Amvca2025 is here. The one million pins dress for @queenmercyatang 👸is here 😍😁. Rated the most creative Dress at the #AMVCA👑👸. Sorry it took so long ,Enjoy 🔥🔥🔥Someone said ah one million ke it’s a lie , she said Ah You will get to 100k before you reach 1m lol."

"You see those tiny pins a pack comes in 100 and it’s literally so tiny. You won’t believe it’s up to aswell until you gather it together. We ran out of pins severally. We had to buy again and respray. This dress almost kpai my team. They Regretted the day they stepped into King of fashions."

Watch the video here:

Toyin Lawani's post triggers reactions

Read some reactions below:

