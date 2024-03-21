Newly married reality star, Queen Atang, has stated how much her father-in-law loves and adores her in a new post she made

She noted that the man had given her the responsibility to approve the next daughter-in-law who would enter Oyekanmi's family

According to her, the right was given to her as the first daughter-in-law and she asked ladies to send in their CVs

Big Brother Naija's former housemate, Queen Mercy Atang who just got married to her boo, King David Oyekanmi has generated a massive reaction with a new post she made.

Legit.ng had reported that Queen got married to her lover of many years last week. The wedding generated controversy because of her baby's daddy, Lord Lamba.

In her new post, she noted that her father in-law had given her a new task as the first daughter-in-law of his family. According to her, she is to approve the next daughter-in-law who would enter Oyekanmi's family.

BBNaija's Queen shares what father in-law told her. Photo credit @queenmercyatang

Queen asks ladies to apply

In her post, she shared the video of her civil wedding and party and noted that it was a huge success.

The reality star also said that ladies should, start sending in their CVs for approval. She gushed and said that God was good to her.

Recall that when Queen met her father-in-law for the first time, she was well-received and showed love. The man opened the door for her and held her hand as they walked to the house.

How fans reacted to hw video

Reactions have trailed what BBNaija's Queen said about her father-in-law. Here are some of the comments below:

@deb_jim3:

" Nice! I Love peaceful and loving family."

@lifetime_happinesssss:

"Ok so women you people are now suddenly okay with the first daughter Inlaw to have a say in your marriages bah? Notes taken."

@chioma:

"Same people that will insult mothers for having a say on who their son will marry are now here clapping about this."

@theariesbeauty_brush:

"Calm down queen cat."

@adanze_h:

"Cho cho cho rest nau madam. You give too much information."

@doyinsuls:

"The information don dey enter overload."

@_desuwa_xx:

"Give one to the bbn girls."

@official_femikin:

"Cho Cho Cho No privacy in marriage anymore, always looking for social media validation, any marriage that need social media validation doesn’t end well."

@teeto__olayeni:

"I love how they love her. May nothing bad come between them all in Jesus name and God bless their Union".

@ifythereano:

"All men their will marry ba.by mama, nobi baby, come now you refuse ooh."

BBNaija's Queen's husband asks her to focus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that David Oyekanmi, husband to the reality star had encouraged her amid her drama with lord Lamba.

The couple trended for weeks alongside her baby's daddy after she got engaged to Oyekanmi.

Queen and her man were getting ready for their ceremony but she was busy with her phone. The groom walked past her and he had to turn back and held her hands as they walked on together. He told her to stay focused as they had a dress transformation in the clip.

