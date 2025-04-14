VDM has reacted to the viral claims that he was bounced from Obi Cubana's lavish 50th birthday party in Abuja

The rumour was stirred up online by media personality Radiogad, who in a viral video shared a claim of why VDM was absent despite being based in Abuja

VDM also responded to the claims about him being deported from China, which hit the news a few days ago

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan or VDM, has addressed the viral claims that he was denied entry to businessman Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party in Abuja.

Videos from Obi Cubana's lavish party have hit the media, with popular figures like Pastor Jerry Eze, Cubana Chiefpriest, AY Comedian, Flavour, among others storming the event in style.

After the party, popular media personality Radiogad stirred up rumours online, bragging about how Cubana sent him an invitation card to the party, which he was unable to attend because he was out of the country.

Radiogad, however, threw jabs at VDM, who is based in Abuja but didn't get an invite.

The media personality further alleged that VDM attempted to gatecrash Cubana's party, only to be bounced at the entrance.

Aside from VDM, Radiogad also taunted Nollywood stars and couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin for not being invited to Obi Cubana's party despite also being based in Abuja.

Watch a video of Radiogad sharing an alleged claim of how VDM was bounced at Obi Cubana's party:

See another video of him speaking about Yul Edochie and Judy Austin:

VDM speaks on being bounced from Obi Cubana's party

The social media critic clapped back at his detractors for making up stories about him.

According to VDM, the likes of Radiogad were after his downfall, adding that they had no evidence against him.

VDM also dismissed the viral rumours started by actor Uche Maduagwu about him being deported from China.

"The thing is they are waiting for my downfall, it didn't happen then they decide to plan my downfall, the plan failed then they decided to create a story to make them happy.. pitiful, just google The Ratel," VDM wrote in part.

See screenshot of VDM's post below:

Reactions to VDM's response

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as fans defend the critic. See the reactions below:

jefflove_ said:

"If VDM will never write stuff without voicing it out on a video first."

big5with9life wrote:

"All these online guys you guys need better beating for real."

officialmarcel6 said:

"But you know it is true. VDM na their papa. Their king. Nobody fit rubbish VDM. Even you radiogad will be happy to see VDM on your wedding day."

elshazzy_kill_switch said:

"Obi Cubana wey VDM get issues with,you really think he’d go for his birthday? Chai this radiogad you be compound fool."

